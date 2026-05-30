French Open 2026: Who Are The Seeded Players Knocked Out On Day 6

Novak Djokovic lost to 19-year-old Joao Fonseca, guaranteeing a first-time Grand Slam champion at Roland Garros
Jil Teichmann, ranked 170th, stunned 10th seed Karolína Muchova 6-1, 7-5 in the third round
No. 8 Alex de Minaur and No. 13 Karen Khachanov both crashed out, further decimating the men's seeded field
The sixth day of the French Open 2026 produced some of the tournament’s biggest shocks so far, especially in the men’s singles draw. While several top contenders survived difficult tests to reach the fourth round, a few seeded names saw their Roland Garros campaigns come to an abrupt end on May 29.
The biggest headline came from Court Philippe-Chatrier, where teenage Brazilian sensation Joao Fonseca pulled off a stunning comeback against Novak Djokovic. On the women’s side, the draw continued to open up as another top-10 seed exited the competition, while Iga Swiatek and Elina Svitolina safely advanced.
Men's Singles: Djokovic, De Minaur Among Seeded Casualties
Novak Djokovic suffered one of the most shocking defeats of the tournament after blowing a two-set lead against 28th seed Joao Fonseca. The 19-year-old Brazilian produced a fearless display to defeat the Serbian legend 4-6, 4-6, 6-3, 7-5, 7-5 in a marathon contest lasting nearly five hours. The defeat ended Djokovic’s hopes of a 25th Grand Slam title and ensured a first-time men’s Grand Slam champion will be crowned in Paris.
Beyond the Djokovic bombshell, Day 6 also saw two more seeded men fall. No. 8 seed Alex de Minaur was beaten by No. 26 Jakub Mensik in a convincing turnaround, 0-6, 6-2, 6-2, 6-3, after the Australian took the opening set. No. 13 seed Karen Khachanov also crashed out, losing to Jesper de Jong in five sets, 7-5, 5-7, 6-2, 6-7(2), 6-2.
On the positive side for the seeds, No. 11 Andrey Rublev advanced with a dominant straight-sets win over Nuno Borges 7-5, 7-6(2), 7-6(2), and No. 15 Casper Ruud survived a gruelling five-set battle against Tommy Paul, 4-6, 6-7(4), 6-4, 7-6(4), 7-5. No. 2 Alexander Zverev also kept his title charge on track with a 6-4, 6-3, 5-7, 6-2 victory over France's Quentin Halys in the night session.
Women's Singles: Karolina Muchova Stunned by Jil Teichmann
The women's draw on Day 6 was far less chaotic than the men's, but still delivered a notable upset when 10th seed Karolina Muchova was sent packing. Jil Teichmann defeated the No. 10 convincingly, 6-1, 7-5, to book a place in the Round of 16.
The Swiss veteran Teichmann, unseeded, produced a disciplined and aggressive performance to dismantle the Czech, who had been seen as a genuine dark-horse contender for the title given her pedigree on clay.
The rest of the women's schedule went largely according to plan. No. 3 Iga Swiatek overcame her compatriot Magda Linette 6-4, 6-4, despite losing her first service game of the match and being broken a second time. No. 8 Mirra Andreeva dispatched No. 27 Marie Bouzkova 6-4, 6-2, while No. 7 Elina Svitolina dominated Tamara Korpatsch 6-2, 6-3 to advance smoothly.
No. 11 Belinda Bencic also came through comfortably against Peyton Stearns, 6-3, 6-3, and No. 18 Sorana Cîrstea produced the most dominant result of the day, blanking Solana Sierra 6-0, 6-0.
French Open 2026 - Day 7 Schedule (May 30)
Court Philippe-Chatrier
Flavio Cobolli (10) vs Learner Tien (18)
Diane Parry vs Amanda Anisimova (6)
Coco Gauff (4) vs Anastasia Potapova (28)
Felix Auger-Aliassime (4) vs Brandon Nakashima (31) (Night)
Court Suzanne-Lenglen
Iva Jovic (17) vs Naomi Osaka (16)
Aryna Sabalenka (1) vs Daria Kasatkina
Moise Kouame (WC) vs Alejandro Tabilo
Joao Faria (Q) vs Frances Tiafoe (19)
Court Simonne-Mathieu
Maria Sakkari vs Maja Chwalinska (Q)