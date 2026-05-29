GT Vs RR IPL 2026 Qualifier 2: See Best Photos From Playoff Match At Mullanpur's New PCA Stadium

Gujarat Titans' captain Shubman Gill and Rajasthan Royals' captain Riyan Parag, left, pose for a photographs with the winner's trophy at the start of the Indian Premier League cricket match between Gujarat Titans and Rajasthan Royals in New Chandigarh, India. | Photo: AP/Ashwini Bhatia

1/10 Gujarat Titans' Mohammed Siraj, right, celebrates the wicket of Rajasthan Royals' Yashasvi Jaiswal with teammates during the Indian Premier League cricket match between Gujarat Titans and Rajasthan Royals in New Chandigarh, India. | Photo: AP/Ashwini Bhatia





2/10 Rajasthan Royals' Vaibhav Sooryavanshi plays a shot during the Indian Premier League cricket match between Gujarat Titans and Rajasthan Royals in New Chandigarh, India. | Photo: AP/Ashwini Bhatia





3/10 Gujarat Titans' Sai Sudharsan ties the laces of Rajasthan Royals' Vaibhav Sooryavanshi during the Indian Premier League cricket match between Gujarat Titans and Rajasthan Royals in New Chandigarh, India. | Photo: AP/Ashwini Bhatia





4/10 Gujarat Titans' Kagiso Rabada, centre, returns after bowling a delivery as Rajasthan Royals' Ravindra Jadeja, right, and Vaibhav Sooryavanshi run between the wickets during the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2026 Qualifier 2 T20 cricket match between Gujarat Titans and Rajasthan Royals, in New Chandigarh. | Photo: PTI/Arun Sharma





5/10 Rajasthan Royals' Ravndra Jadeja plays a shot during the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2026 Qualifier 2 T20 cricket match between Gujarat Titans and Rajasthan Royals, in New Chandigarh. | Photo: PTI/Karma Bhutia





6/10 Gujarat Titans' Jason Holder celebrates the wicket of Rajasthan Royals' captain Riyan Parag, left, with with teammate Mohammed Siraj during the Indian Premier League cricket match between Gujarat Titans and Rajasthan Royals in New Chandigarh, India. | Photo: AP/Ashwini Bhatia





7/10 Rajasthan Royals' Dasun Shanaka plays a shot during the Indian Premier League cricket match between Gujarat Titans and Rajasthan Royals in New Chandigarh, India. | Photo: AP/Ashwini Bhatia





8/10 Gujarat Titans' Prasidh Krishna, center, celebrates the wicket of Rajasthan Royals' Jofra Archer with with teammates during the Indian Premier League cricket match between Gujarat Titans and Rajasthan Royals in New Chandigarh, India. | Photo: AP/Ashwini Bhatia





9/10 Rajasthan Royals' Vaibhav Sooryavanshi reacts after scoring fifty runs during the Indian Premier League cricket match between Gujarat Titans and Rajasthan Royals in New Chandigarh, India. | Photo: AP/Ashwini Bhatia





10/10 A team medic checks Rajasthan Royals' Vaibhav Sooryavanshi after a ball hits Sooryavanshi's helmet during the Indian Premier League cricket match between Gujarat Titans and Rajasthan Royals in New Chandigarh, India. | Photo: AP/Ashwini Bhatia





