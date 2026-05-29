GT Vs RR IPL 2026 Qualifier 2: See Best Photos From Playoff Match At Mullanpur's New PCA Stadium

It is do-or-die in Mullanpur as Gujarat Titans face Rajasthan Royals in IPL 2026 Qualifier 2 on Friday. Rajasthan won the toss and elected to bat, with the winner set to meet defending champions Royal Challengers Bengaluru in the final. Gujarat will be eager to bounce back after their heavy loss in Qualifier 1, while Rajasthan once again bank on teenage star Vaibhav Sooryavanshi and fast bowler Jofra Archer, who played key roles in the Eliminator victory over Sunrisers Hyderabad.

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Indian Premier League: Gujarat Titans vs Rajasthan Royals
Gujarat Titans' captain Shubman Gill and Rajasthan Royals' captain Riyan Parag, left, pose for a photographs with the winner's trophy at the start of the Indian Premier League cricket match between Gujarat Titans and Rajasthan Royals in New Chandigarh, India. | Photo: AP/Ashwini Bhatia
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Indian Premier League: Rajasthan Royals vs Gujarat Titans
Gujarat Titans' Mohammed Siraj, right, celebrates the wicket of Rajasthan Royals' Yashasvi Jaiswal with teammates during the Indian Premier League cricket match between Gujarat Titans and Rajasthan Royals in New Chandigarh, India. | Photo: AP/Ashwini Bhatia
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IPL 2026: Gujarat Titans vs Rajasthan Royals
Rajasthan Royals' Vaibhav Sooryavanshi plays a shot during the Indian Premier League cricket match between Gujarat Titans and Rajasthan Royals in New Chandigarh, India. | Photo: AP/Ashwini Bhatia
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IPL 2026: Rajasthan Royals vs Gujarat Titans
Gujarat Titans' Sai Sudharsan ties the laces of Rajasthan Royals' Vaibhav Sooryavanshi during the Indian Premier League cricket match between Gujarat Titans and Rajasthan Royals in New Chandigarh, India. | Photo: AP/Ashwini Bhatia
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IPL 2026: GT vs RR
Gujarat Titans' Kagiso Rabada, centre, returns after bowling a delivery as Rajasthan Royals' Ravindra Jadeja, right, and Vaibhav Sooryavanshi run between the wickets during the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2026 Qualifier 2 T20 cricket match between Gujarat Titans and Rajasthan Royals, in New Chandigarh. | Photo: PTI/Arun Sharma
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Rajasthan Royals Ravndra Jadeja IPL
Rajasthan Royals' Ravndra Jadeja plays a shot during the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2026 Qualifier 2 T20 cricket match between Gujarat Titans and Rajasthan Royals, in New Chandigarh. | Photo: PTI/Karma Bhutia
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IPL 2026: Gujarat Titans vs Rajasthan Royals
Gujarat Titans' Jason Holder celebrates the wicket of Rajasthan Royals' captain Riyan Parag, left, with with teammate Mohammed Siraj during the Indian Premier League cricket match between Gujarat Titans and Rajasthan Royals in New Chandigarh, India. | Photo: AP/Ashwini Bhatia
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Rajasthan Royals Dasun Shanaka IPL
Rajasthan Royals' Dasun Shanaka plays a shot during the Indian Premier League cricket match between Gujarat Titans and Rajasthan Royals in New Chandigarh, India. | Photo: AP/Ashwini Bhatia
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IPL 2026: Rajasthan Royals vs Gujarat Titans
Gujarat Titans' Prasidh Krishna, center, celebrates the wicket of Rajasthan Royals' Jofra Archer with with teammates during the Indian Premier League cricket match between Gujarat Titans and Rajasthan Royals in New Chandigarh, India. | Photo: AP/Ashwini Bhatia
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Rajasthan Royals Vaibhav Sooryavanshi reacts after scoring fifty runs
Rajasthan Royals' Vaibhav Sooryavanshi reacts after scoring fifty runs during the Indian Premier League cricket match between Gujarat Titans and Rajasthan Royals in New Chandigarh, India. | Photo: AP/Ashwini Bhatia
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IPL 2026: Rajasthan Royals vs Gujarat Titans Vaibhav Sooryavanshi
A team medic checks Rajasthan Royals' Vaibhav Sooryavanshi after a ball hits Sooryavanshi's helmet during the Indian Premier League cricket match between Gujarat Titans and Rajasthan Royals in New Chandigarh, India. | Photo: AP/Ashwini Bhatia
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Get the Latest Cricket News, today's match Live Cricket Scores, Match Results, and upcoming cricket series & schedule at Outlook India. To follow our special coverage of the IPL 2026 News updates, IPL Schedule, IPL teams Squad, IPL 2026 points table, and Stats - most runs (orange cap) & highest wickets (purple cap) holders of IPL 2026.

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