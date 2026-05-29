GT Vs RR IPL 2026 Qualifier 2: See Best Photos From Playoff Match At Mullanpur's New PCA Stadium
It is do-or-die in Mullanpur as Gujarat Titans face Rajasthan Royals in IPL 2026 Qualifier 2 on Friday. Rajasthan won the toss and elected to bat, with the winner set to meet defending champions Royal Challengers Bengaluru in the final. Gujarat will be eager to bounce back after their heavy loss in Qualifier 1, while Rajasthan once again bank on teenage star Vaibhav Sooryavanshi and fast bowler Jofra Archer, who played key roles in the Eliminator victory over Sunrisers Hyderabad.
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