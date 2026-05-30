GT Vs RR, IPL Player Of The Match: Who Won POTM Award Yesterday In Indian Premier League 2026 Qualifier 2

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Outlook Sports Desk
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Shubman Gill's magnificent century guided Gujarat Titans to a seven-wicket win over Rajasthan Royals in IPL 2026 Qualifier 2, sealing a final berth despite Vaibhav Sooryavanshi's explosive 96-run innings

Gujarat Titans captain Shubman Gill celebrates his century IPL
Gujarat Titans' captain Shubman Gill celebrates his century during the Indian Premier League cricket match between Gujarat Titans and Rajasthan Royals in New Chandigarh, India. | Photo: AP/Ashwini Bhatia
Summary of this article

  • Shubman Gill smashed 104 off 53 balls as Gujarat Titans chased down 215 to beat Rajasthan Royals by seven wickets

  • Vaibhav Sooryavanshi starred for RR with a stunning 96 off 47 deliveries but narrowly missed out on a century

  • Gujarat reached 219/3 in 18.4 overs and advanced to the IPL 2026 final, where they will face RCB

Rajasthan Royals produced a fighting display in Qualifier 2, posting a competitive 214/6 after being sent in to bat. Much of the credit went to teenage sensation Vaibhav Sooryavanshi, who lit up Mullanpur with a breathtaking 96 off 47 balls.

The youngster dominated the Gujarat bowlers and looked set for a memorable century before falling just short. His knock, along with a late cameo from Donovan Ferreira, ensured RR crossed the 200-run mark.

Chasing 215 in a knockout clash, Gujarat Titans showed no signs of pressure. Captain Shubman Gill and Sai Sudharsan came out with attacking intent and immediately put Rajasthan on the back foot. The pair added a stunning 167 runs for the opening wicket, taking control of the chase and leaving the Royals searching for answers.

While Sudharsan contributed a fluent half-century, the night belonged to Gill. The GT skipper played one of the finest innings of the season, bringing up a brilliant 104 off 53 deliveries. His mixture of elegant strokeplay and calculated aggression ensured Gujarat remained comfortably ahead of the asking rate throughout the chase.

Related Content
Gujarat Titans' captain Shubman Gill celebrates his century during the Indian Premier League cricket match between Gujarat Titans and Rajasthan Royals in New Chandigarh. - AP Photo
Gujarat Titans' captain Shubman Gill celebrates his century during the Indian Premier League cricket match between Gujarat Titans and Rajasthan Royals in New Chandigarh. - Ap Photo
Shubman Gill powered GT into final of IPL 2026 with a scintillating 104-run innings against RR on Friday, May 29. - X/IPL
Gujarat Titans' captain Shubman Gill, right, meets Rajasthan Royals players after winning the Indian Premier League cricket match between Rajasthan Royals and Gujarat Titans in Jaipur, India, Saturday, May 9, 2026. - | Photo: AP/STR

Gujarat eventually reached 219/3 with eight balls to spare, sealing a seven-wicket victory and a place in the IPL 2026 final against Royal Challengers Bengaluru. For Rajasthan, the defeat ended a promising campaign, but Sooryavanshi's emergence remained one of the biggest positives from the season.

Player Of The Match - Shubman Gill

Shubman Gill once again delivered on the biggest stage, smashing 104 from 53 balls to lead Gujarat Titans into the final. Chasing 215, the skipper never allowed Rajasthan's bowlers to settle and controlled the innings from start to finish. His match-winning century, combined with a massive opening stand alongside Sai Sudharsan, proved decisive in Gujarat's comfortable seven-wicket win.

Get the Latest Cricket News, today's match Live Cricket Scores, Match Results, and upcoming cricket series & schedule at Outlook India. To follow our special coverage of the IPL 2026 News updates, IPL Schedule, IPL teams Squad, IPL 2026 points table, and Stats - most runs (orange cap) & highest wickets (purple cap) holders of IPL 2026.

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