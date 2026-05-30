GT Vs RR, IPL Player Of The Match: Who Won POTM Award Yesterday In Indian Premier League 2026 Qualifier 2

Shubman Gill smashed 104 off 53 balls as Gujarat Titans chased down 215 to beat Rajasthan Royals by seven wickets
Vaibhav Sooryavanshi starred for RR with a stunning 96 off 47 deliveries but narrowly missed out on a century
Gujarat reached 219/3 in 18.4 overs and advanced to the IPL 2026 final, where they will face RCB
Rajasthan Royals produced a fighting display in Qualifier 2, posting a competitive 214/6 after being sent in to bat. Much of the credit went to teenage sensation Vaibhav Sooryavanshi, who lit up Mullanpur with a breathtaking 96 off 47 balls.
The youngster dominated the Gujarat bowlers and looked set for a memorable century before falling just short. His knock, along with a late cameo from Donovan Ferreira, ensured RR crossed the 200-run mark.
Chasing 215 in a knockout clash, Gujarat Titans showed no signs of pressure. Captain Shubman Gill and Sai Sudharsan came out with attacking intent and immediately put Rajasthan on the back foot. The pair added a stunning 167 runs for the opening wicket, taking control of the chase and leaving the Royals searching for answers.
While Sudharsan contributed a fluent half-century, the night belonged to Gill. The GT skipper played one of the finest innings of the season, bringing up a brilliant 104 off 53 deliveries. His mixture of elegant strokeplay and calculated aggression ensured Gujarat remained comfortably ahead of the asking rate throughout the chase.
Gujarat eventually reached 219/3 with eight balls to spare, sealing a seven-wicket victory and a place in the IPL 2026 final against Royal Challengers Bengaluru. For Rajasthan, the defeat ended a promising campaign, but Sooryavanshi's emergence remained one of the biggest positives from the season.
Player Of The Match - Shubman Gill
Shubman Gill once again delivered on the biggest stage, smashing 104 from 53 balls to lead Gujarat Titans into the final. Chasing 215, the skipper never allowed Rajasthan's bowlers to settle and controlled the innings from start to finish. His match-winning century, combined with a massive opening stand alongside Sai Sudharsan, proved decisive in Gujarat's comfortable seven-wicket win.