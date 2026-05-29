GT Vs RR, IPL 2026 Qualifier 2: Shubman Gill Brings Up Classy 47-Ball Century In High-Pressure Knockout Game

Shubman Gill’s 104-run masterclass powered the Gujarat Titans to a historic 215-run chase
The 7-wicket victory secured the Titans a spot in the IPL 2026 final against RCB
Gill’s fifth career century overshadowed Rajasthan’s record-breaking efforts to clinch the win
In a high-stakes Qualifier 2 clash on Friday, Gujarat Titans captain Shubman Gill delivered a masterclass, scoring a scintillating century to secure his team’s spot in the IPL 2026 final. Chasing a daunting target of 215 against the Rajasthan Royals, the Titans triumphed by 7 wickets, fueled by their skipper’s authoritative knock.
Gill’s innings was a blend of elegance and aggression. Opening the batting, he took charge from the first over, dismantling the Rajasthan bowling attack alongside Sai Sudharsan.
The duo forged a dominant partnership that kept the required run rate under control throughout the chase. Gill reached his milestone in just 47 balls, marking his fifth IPL century and tying him with Sanju Samson for the fifth-most tons in tournament history.
The 26-year-old’s 104-run effort came off just 53 deliveries, decorated with 15 fours and 3 sixes. His ability to find gaps and his signature inside-out lofted shots against spin were the highlights of the night. Even as the pressure mounted, Gill remained composed, effectively steering the chase until his eventual dismissal by Jofra Archer in the 15th over.
This victory is historic for the Gujarat Titans, as it marks the highest successful chase in IPL history, surpassing the previous record of 204. By reaching the final, the Titans have once again proven their pedigree in knockout matches.
For Rajasthan, the night was defined by a valiant effort, particularly from Vaibhav Sooryavanshi, who scored 96, but it ultimately proved insufficient against Gill’s brilliance. As the Titans look ahead to the final, Gill’s form serves as a major boost. With this win, the stage is set for a thrilling title decider as Gujarat prepares to face Royal Challengers Bengaluru.
How many balls did Shubman Gill take to score his century against Rajasthan Royals?
Shubman Gill reached his century in just 47 deliveries during the Qualifier 2 match.
What significance does this century hold in Gill’s IPL career?
This knock was Gill's fifth IPL century, drawing him level with Sanju Samson for the joint fifth-most hundreds in the history of the tournament.
Did Gujarat Titans win the match following Gill's hundred?
Yes, Shubman Gill’s 104-run innings powered the Gujarat Titans to a 7-wicket victory, securing their spot in the IPL 2026 final against Royal Challengers Bengaluru.