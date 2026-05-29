GT Vs RR, IPL 2026 Qualifier 2: Shubman Gill Brings Up Classy 47-Ball Century In High-Pressure Knockout Game

Soubhagya Chatterjee
Soubhagya Chatterjee
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Shubman Gill’s spectacular 104-run century powered the Gujarat Titans to a historic 215-run chase against the Rajasthan Royals. This 7-wicket victory secured the Titans a spot in the IPL 2026 final against Royal Challengers Bengaluru

GT Vs RR, IPL 2026 Qualifier 2 Shubman Gill century
Gujarat Titans' captain Shubman Gill celebrates his century during the Indian Premier League cricket match between Gujarat Titans and Rajasthan Royals in New Chandigarh. Ap Photo
Summary of this article

  • Shubman Gill’s 104-run masterclass powered the Gujarat Titans to a historic 215-run chase

  • The 7-wicket victory secured the Titans a spot in the IPL 2026 final against RCB

  • Gill’s fifth career century overshadowed Rajasthan’s record-breaking efforts to clinch the win

In a high-stakes Qualifier 2 clash on Friday, Gujarat Titans captain Shubman Gill delivered a masterclass, scoring a scintillating century to secure his team’s spot in the IPL 2026 final. Chasing a daunting target of 215 against the Rajasthan Royals, the Titans triumphed by 7 wickets, fueled by their skipper’s authoritative knock.

Gill’s innings was a blend of elegance and aggression. Opening the batting, he took charge from the first over, dismantling the Rajasthan bowling attack alongside Sai Sudharsan.

The duo forged a dominant partnership that kept the required run rate under control throughout the chase. Gill reached his milestone in just 47 balls, marking his fifth IPL century and tying him with Sanju Samson for the fifth-most tons in tournament history.

The 26-year-old’s 104-run effort came off just 53 deliveries, decorated with 15 fours and 3 sixes. His ability to find gaps and his signature inside-out lofted shots against spin were the highlights of the night. Even as the pressure mounted, Gill remained composed, effectively steering the chase until his eventual dismissal by Jofra Archer in the 15th over.

Related Content
Shubman Gill powered GT into final of IPL 2026 with a scintillating 104-run innings against RR on Friday, May 29. - X/IPL
Gujarat Titans' captain Shubman Gill, right, meets Rajasthan Royals players after winning the Indian Premier League cricket match between Rajasthan Royals and Gujarat Titans in Jaipur, India, Saturday, May 9, 2026. - | Photo: AP/STR
Royal Challengers Bengaluru's Virat Kohli, left, and Gujarat Titans' captain Shubman Gill greet each other at the end of the Indian Premier League cricket match between Gujarat Titans and Royal Challengers Bengaluru in Dharamshala, India, Tuesday, May 26, 2026 - (AP Photo/Ashwini Bhatia)
Gujarat Titans' captain Shubman Gill, right, meets Rajasthan Royals players after winning the Indian Premier League cricket match between Rajasthan Royals and Gujarat Titans in Jaipur, India, Saturday, May 9, 2026. - | Photo: AP/STR

This victory is historic for the Gujarat Titans, as it marks the highest successful chase in IPL history, surpassing the previous record of 204. By reaching the final, the Titans have once again proven their pedigree in knockout matches.

For Rajasthan, the night was defined by a valiant effort, particularly from Vaibhav Sooryavanshi, who scored 96, but it ultimately proved insufficient against Gill’s brilliance. As the Titans look ahead to the final, Gill’s form serves as a major boost. With this win, the stage is set for a thrilling title decider as Gujarat prepares to face Royal Challengers Bengaluru.

Q

How many balls did Shubman Gill take to score his century against Rajasthan Royals?

A

Shubman Gill reached his century in just 47 deliveries during the Qualifier 2 match.

Q

What significance does this century hold in Gill’s IPL career?

A

This knock was Gill's fifth IPL century, drawing him level with Sanju Samson for the joint fifth-most hundreds in the history of the tournament.

Q

Did Gujarat Titans win the match following Gill's hundred?

A

Yes, Shubman Gill’s 104-run innings powered the Gujarat Titans to a 7-wicket victory, securing their spot in the IPL 2026 final against Royal Challengers Bengaluru.

Get the Latest Cricket News, today's match Live Cricket Scores, Match Results, and upcoming cricket series & schedule at Outlook India. To follow our special coverage of the IPL 2026 News updates, IPL Schedule, IPL teams Squad, IPL 2026 points table, and Stats - most runs (orange cap) & highest wickets (purple cap) holders of IPL 2026.

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