Vaibhav Sooryavanshi's Eliminator Knock Leaves Sachin Tendulkar, Rest Of World In Raptures

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Outlook Sports Desk
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Sachin Tendulkar called Vaibhav Sooryavanshi’s bat swing "outstanding", while Sanath Jayasuriya said "cricket has a special player coming through" after the 15-year-old smashed a 29-ball 97 in the IPL 2026 Eliminator

Vaibhav Sooryavanshis Eliminator Knock Leaves Sachin Tendulkar, Rest Of World In Raptures
Vaibhav Sooryavanshi plays a shot during the Indian Premier League cricket match between Rajasthan Royals and Sunrisers Hyderabad in New Chandigarh. Photo: AP/Ashwini Bhatia
Summary of this article

  • Vaibhav Sooryavanshi hit 29-ball 97 to help RR beat SRH by 47 runs

  • World talking about 15-year-old after yet another sensational knock

  • Sooryavanshi broke Chris Gayle's 14-year-old record of most sixes in an IPL edition

Vaibhav Sooryavanshi continued to leave viewers gasping and commentators short of words with his breathtaking 29-ball 97 during Rajasthan Royals' (RR) Eliminator clash against SunRisers Hyderabad (SRH) in Indian Premier League 2026 on Wednesday (May 27). The match-winning impact of Sooryavanshi's knock was self-evident, yet the teenager continued to be self-effacing in his interactions with the broadcaster.

ALSO READ: SRH Vs RR Highlights

Asked by Harsha Bhogle if the boundaries in Mullanpur were too small for him, the 15-year-old southpaw had a two-word answer: "No sir". Even when quizzed about how his dismissal affected the team's eventual total, Sooryavanshi downplayed his role and said "No, even after I got out, we still felt it was possible to score 260-plus. But now, whatever score we have, we will look to defend it and execute whatever plans we have."

Defend they did, registering a thumping 47-run win to set up a Qualifier 2 meeting with Gujarat Titans (GT). Unlike Vaibhav, the rest of the world's reactions to his bewildering knock were soaked with unabashed praise.

World In Awe With Sooryavanshi Special

Who better than Sachin Tendulkar to describe the technical reasons for the Bihar boy's irresistible success? The 'Master Blaster' took to X to express his appreciation for Sooryavanshi after Wednesday's Tornado. "Vaibhav Sooryavanshi’s bat swing has been outstanding. What’s even more remarkable is how beautifully he clears his front foot to create room for balls aimed at his legs. This freedom allows him to play the way he does.

Related Content
Vaibhav Sooryavanshi blasts 97 runs off just 29 balls against SRH in IPL 2026 Eliminator on May 27. - X/IPL
Rajasthan Royals’ Vaibhav Sooryavanshi celebrates his fifty runs during the Indian Premier League cricket match between Rajasthan Royals and Sunrisers Hyderabad in New Chandigarh, India, Wednesday, May 27, 2026. - | Photo: AP/Ashwini Bhatia
Vaibhav Sooryavanshi smashed a 16-ball fifty against SRH to equal Suresh Raina's record of fastest fifty in IPL knockouts. - X/IPL
Rajasthan Royals' Vaibhav Sooryavanshi waves his bat as he leaves the ground after losing his wicket during the Indian Premier League cricket match between Royal Challengers Bengaluru and Rajasthan Royals in Guwahati, India. - | Photo: AP/Anupam Nath

That innings was nothing short of spectacular!" Tendulkar wrote.

Sachin's former Mumbai Indians batting partner and fellow destructive opener Sanath Jayasuriya echoed his thoughts. "This is some hitting from Vaibhav... Very special talent, such confidence at a young age. Cricket has a special player coming through," he wrote on X.

Another hard-hitting batter of yesteryears, Kevin Pietersen, pointed out what the teenager told him on 'The Switch'. Sooryavanshi said he wants to score a double hundred in a T20 innings and break Chris Gayle’s iconic record of 175 not out. The 'Boss Baby' did break a different long-standing record of Gayle, the highest number of sixes in an IPL edition (Sooryavanshi has hit 65 in IPL 2026, as against Gayle's 59 in 2012).

"Vaibhav told me he wants to score 200 in a T20. I believe him!" Pietersen wrote on social media.

Even outside the cricket realm, the knock and the lad behind it continued to garner attention, with accounts like Netflix India and scores of others paying tribute to Vaibhav's unparalleled talent.

Despite a late wobble with the bat, RR were able to get the job done in the Eliminator, and they would again hope for Sooryavanshi to conjure something otherworldly against GT in Qualifier 2, in Mullanpur on Friday.

Q

Who won SRH vs RR, IPL 2026 Eliminator match?

A

Rajasthan Royals won the IPL 2026 Eliminator match against SunRisers Hyderabad by 47 runs.

Q

Who was named Player of the Match in the SRH vs RR, IPL 2026 Eliminator match?

A

Vaibhav Sooryavanshi was named Player of the Match in the SRH vs RR, IPL 2026 Eliminator match for his 29-ball 97.

Q

Who holds the Purple Cap and Orange Cap after IPL 2026 Eliminator?

A

Bhuvneshwar Kumar holds the Purple Cap after the IPL 2026 Eliminator with 26 wickets, while Vaibhav Sooryavanshi holds the Orange Cap with 680 runs.

Get the Latest Cricket News, today's match Live Cricket Scores, Match Results, and upcoming cricket series & schedule at Outlook India. To follow our special coverage of the IPL 2026 News updates, IPL Schedule, IPL teams Squad, IPL 2026 points table, and Stats - most runs (orange cap) & highest wickets (purple cap) holders of IPL 2026.

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