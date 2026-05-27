Vaibhav Sooryavanshi's Eliminator Knock Leaves Sachin Tendulkar, Rest Of World In Raptures

Asked by Harsha Bhogle if the boundaries in Mullanpur were too small for him, the 15-year-old southpaw had a two-word answer: "No sir". Even when quizzed about how his dismissal affected the team's eventual total, Sooryavanshi downplayed his role and said "No, even after I got out, we still felt it was possible to score 260-plus. But now, whatever score we have, we will look to defend it and execute whatever plans we have."