Sumit Antil Shatters Own F64 Javelin Throw World Record At Indian Open Para Athletics Championships

Sumit Antil bettered own men’s javelin throw F64 world record in Bengaluru with an effort of 74.82m
Sandip Sargar clinched silver with 62.88m and Sandeep secured bronze with throw of 61.83m
Deepthi Jeevanji impressed in the women’s 400m T20 event, clocking 57.84 seconds to finish first
Indian para-athletics star Sumit Antil smashed his own world record in the men’s javelin throw F64 event at the Indian Open International Para Athletics Championships in Bengaluru on Wednesday (May 27).
The two-time Paralympics gold medallist sent the spear soaring to a distance of 74.82m, bettering his previous world record of 73.29m, which he had set at the 2022 Asian Para Games. Antil has dominated the event in the international stage for some time now and he has even set the ambitious target of breaching the 80m mark in the near future.
The 27-year-old from Sonipat in Haryana has won gold medals in the 2020 and 2024 Paralympic Games and clinched World Para Athletics Championships titles in 2023, 2024 and 2025. He has also won gold in the 2022 Asian Para Games in Hangzhou, China.
The F64 category is for athletes with problems in the lower limb(s), those competing with prosthesis or affected by leg length difference. Antil lost his left leg below the knee after he was involved in a motorbike accident in 2015. A student of Delhi's Ramjas College, Antil was a wrestler before the accident. A para athlete in his village initiated him to the sport in 2018.
Meanwhile, Maharashtra’s Sandip Sargar clinched silver in the event with an effort of 62.88m and Rajasthan’s Sandeep secured bronze with a throw of 61.83m.
The day also witnessed several standout performances across track and field events. In the men’s high jump T64, Paralympic medallist Praveen Kumar cleared 2.00m to win gold, while Varun Singh Bhati took silver after clearing 1.84m.
Tokyo Paralympics gold medallist Deepthi Jeevanji impressed in the women’s 400m T20 event, clocking 57.84 seconds to finish first. In the men’s 400m T47 category, Dilip Gavit of Maharashtra sprinted to gold in 47.64 seconds.
Who broke the men’s javelin throw F64 world record at Indian Open International Para Athletics Championships?
Sumit Antil broke the men’s javelin throw F64 world record at Indian Open International Para Athletics Championships with a throw of 74.82m.
What was the previous mark for the men’s javelin throw F64 world record?
The previous mark for the men’s javelin throw F64 world record was 73.29m, set by Antil himself.
Has Sumit Antil won a Paralympics medal?
Yes, Sumit Antil has won two Paralympics gold medals, in 2024 and 2020.