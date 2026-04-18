Sumit Antil, Neeraj Chopra Accuse Dronacharya Awardee Coach Of Mental Harassment, Abusive Language

Double Paralympic gold medallist Sumit Antil has accused coach Naval Singh of mental harassment and repeated verbal abuse, alleging that his family was also targeted. The complaint, filed with SAI and supported by Olympic champion Neeraj Chopra, is now under review

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Sumit Antil, Neeraj Chopra Accuse Dronacharya Awardee Coach Of Mental Harassment, Abusive Language
India's Sumit Antil celebrates after claiming gold medal at the men's javelin throw F64 final during the World Para Athletics Championships 2025, at Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium in New Delhi. Photo: PTI
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Summary

Summary of this article

  • Sumit Antil has accused coach Naval Singh of mental harassment and verbal abuse, with support from Neeraj Chopra

  • Complaint to SAI alleges repeated abuse and references to Antil’s family

  • Matter now under official scrutiny after formal filing

Two-time Paralympic champion Sumit Antil, Olympic champion Neeraj Chopra, along with Paralympic gold medallists Navdeep Singh and Sandeep Chaudhary, have accused one of India’s leading javelin coaches Naval Singh of mental harassment and repeated verbal abuse.

According to a PTI report, SAI confirmed it has received the complaint but clarified that Naval Singh is not an employee of the organisation. He has been engaged by the Athletics Federation of India (AFI) to coach “another leading athlete as part of National Coaching Camp.”

The report added that the 2015 Dronacharya awardee is currently training Sachin Yadav, who finished fourth at the World Championships last year ahead of Neeraj Chopra, while Chopra placed eighth after competing despite an injury-hit build-up.

Antil, a two-time Paralympic champion from Tokyo 2020 and Paris 2024, detailed his allegations in strong terms, stating, "He (Naval Singh) mentally harassed us and abused our, as in mine and Neeraj's, families. He seems mentally unstable."

He also accused the coach of deliberately escalating matters within the training environment. "He (Naval) would deliberately share recordings of his abusive rants with our (team) managers, so that they reach us," he said.

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The complaint has also been endorsed by Navdeep Singh and Sandeep Chaudhary, adding weight to the concerns raised by India’s leading javelin group. Antil said the matter was escalated to senior SAI and TOPS officials over a week ago but has seen limited movement since.

"It has been a week since we complained to D G SAI (Hari Ranjan Rao) and CEO TOPS (Target Olympic Podium Scheme). TOPS CEO (N S Johal) wanted us to (make a) compromise in the first hearing.

"We ignored this matter for a long time but decided to complain after it became too much. I filed the complaint and Neeraj bhai, Navdeep Singh and Sandeep Chaudhary endorsed it," he added.

Antil also questioned the delay in acknowledgement and response from authorities, raising concerns over how such complaints are handled at the highest level of Indian sport.

"Point is if athletes of our stature are not heard then what can others expect. The complaint has not even got an acknowledgement till now," he said.

He further raised concerns about the coaching dynamics within the national camp, alleging possible conflicts of interest.

"And, I am unable to understand why this coach is doing what he is doing. Maybe he wants Sachin Yadav to beat Neeraj bhai because Sachin trains with him," he alleged.

SAI has stated that the matter is under examination in coordination with the Athletics Federation of India, with further steps expected after a detailed review of all statements and responses from those involved.

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