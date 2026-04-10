Indian Athletics Series 3 Preview: Will Neeraj Chopra Compete In Delhi? Live Streaming, Athletes To Watch

Summary of this article
Indian Athletics Series 3 comes to Delhi with a strong field despite Neeraj Chopra’s absence; competitive javelin line-up led by Sachin Yadav
Sprint focus with Animesh Kujur, Gurindervir Singh, plus Hima Das’ return, Vishal TK in 400m
Live streaming available on the Athletics Federation of India YouTube channel
A strong domestic line-up is set to take centre stage at the Indian Athletics Series 3 in Delhi on Saturday, with athletes looking to make the most of the newly-laid Mondo track at the Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium.
The meet serves as an early-season marker, offering a clear look at form and momentum across disciplines.
While Neeraj Chopra will not compete in Delhi as he continues training abroad, the men’s javelin field remains strong, featuring seven 80m-plus throwers, including Sachin Yadav.
The 26-year-old returns to competition for the first time since his impressive fourth-place finish at the 2025 World Championships, where he recorded a throw of 86.27m.
There is added interest in the return of Hima Das, who is set to compete in both the 200m and 400m, while Tajinderpal Singh Toor will look to continue his strong run in the shot put.
The line-up across events also features names like Animesh Kujur, Gurindervir Singh, Vishal TK, Kishore Kumar Jena, Rohit Yadav and Shaili Singh.
With athletes targeting qualification for the Asian and Commonwealth Games this season, these meets offer a strong platform to achieve the required marks.
Indian Athletics Series New Delhi: Key Athletes To Watch
Animesh Kujur (100m, 200m)
Gurindervir Singh (100m)
Vishal TK (200m, 400m)
Hima Das (200m, 400m)
Tajinderpal Singh Toor (Shot Put)
Sachin Yadav (Javelin Throw)
Kishore Kumar Jena (Javelin Throw)
Rohit Yadav (Javelin Throw)
Shaili Singh (Long Jump)
Pooja Singh (High Jump)
Indian Athletics Series New Delhi: Live Streaming
The Indian Athletics Series New Delhi live streaming will be available on the Athletics Federation of India's YouTube channel.