Belfast Anti-Immigration Riots Enter Day 2 After Knife Attack; Victim’s Family Pleads For Calm

Belfast entered a second day of unrest after a Sudanese refugee was charged over a severe knife attack that left a local man critically injured.
Riots saw arson, property damage and attacks on migrant communities, prompting a major police response.
The victim’s family urged calm, condemning violence and warning against blaming entire immigrant groups for one individual’s alleged actions.
Northern Ireland’s capital remained on edge for a second consecutive day as anti-immigration riots spread across parts of Belfast following a brutal knife attack allegedly carried out by a Sudanese asylum seeker.
The unrest erupted after graphic footage of the assault circulated widely on social media, triggering demonstrations that quickly descended into violence.
Police said a 30-year-old Sudanese man, identified in court as Hadi Alodid, has been charged with attempted murder and related offences after a man in his 40s was seriously injured in the attack. Authorities said the victim suffered severe wounds to his face, back and eyes, with reports indicating he lost one eye. Investigators have stressed that the incident is not currently being treated as terrorism.
Violence flared across Belfast on Tuesday night and continued into Wednesday, with masked groups setting vehicles ablaze, attacking properties and clashing with police.
Authorities reported multiple incidents of arson and criminal damage, while officers used water cannons and reinforced deployments to contain the disorder. Several migrant families were forced to flee their homes amid fears of further attacks.
Political leaders across the United Kingdom condemned both the stabbing and the retaliatory violence. Prime Minister Keir Starmer called the attack “horrific” while urging the public to allow police to complete their investigation.
Northern Ireland leaders likewise appealed for calm and denounced attacks targeting ethnic minorities and immigrant communities.
Most notably, the victim’s family issued an emotional statement urging people not to exploit the tragedy to fuel hatred or division.
While thanking emergency responders and members of the public who intervened during the attack, they stressed that “overnight unrest is not welcome” and said peaceful protest was the only acceptable response. The family also highlighted the positive contribution migrants make to society and rejected attempts to use the incident to stigmatise entire communities.
Why Has Belfast Erupted Into Violence?
The riots stem from a combination of outrage over the stabbing, concerns about immigration and the rapid spread of graphic footage and commentary online. After police confirmed that the suspect was a Sudanese asylum seeker who had been granted leave to remain in the UK, anti-immigration activists amplified the case across social media, helping turn local anger into wider street protests.
Northern Ireland has experienced periodic tensions around immigration in recent years, despite having a relatively small migrant population compared with other parts of the UK. Analysts and officials say economic pressures, housing shortages and online misinformation have contributed to a more volatile environment.
Authorities have repeatedly warned against collective blame, noting that criminal responsibility rests with the accused individual rather than any ethnic or refugee group. Police and community leaders fear that continued unrest could deepen social divisions and place vulnerable families at risk. For now, security forces remain on high alert as Belfast seeks to prevent further violence while the criminal case proceeds through the courts.