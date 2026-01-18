Anti-ICE Protesters Force Far-Right Group To Retreat At Minneapolis Rally

A pro-immigration protester lifts up Jake Lang's vest after an altercation at the March Against Minnesota Fraud rally near Minneapolis City Hall, Saturday, Jan. 17, 2026, in Minneapolis. (AP Photo/Yuki Iwamura)

