Minnesota Timberwolves Vs Dallas Mavericks, NBA 2026: Edwards’ 40 Powers Wolves To 122–111 Win

Minnesota Timberwolves rode a dominant 40-point performance from Anthony Edwards to a 122–111 win over the Dallas Mavericks on Friday, handing Dallas their 10th straight defeat. Edwards, fresh off his All-Star Game MVP, took charge late with 14 fourth-quarter points after Minnesota let a 17-point first-half lead slip. Rudy Gobert delivered a monster double-double of 22 points and 17 rebounds, while Naz Reid added 21 as the Timberwolves pulled away down the stretch. Dallas briefly tied it late through Tyus Jones, but Edwards and Reid quickly shut the door, extending the Mavericks’ longest losing streak in 28 years amid an injury-hit lineup.

Minnesota Timberwolves Vs Dallas Mavericks NBA basketball game-Daniel Gafford
Dallas Mavericks' Daniel Gafford, second from right, leaps to block a shot by Minnesota Timberwolves' Anthony Edwards, right, during the second half of an NBA basketball game in Minneapolis. | Photo: AP/Lily Dozier
Minnesota Timberwolves Vs Dallas Mavericks NBA basketball game-Anthony Edwards
Minnesota Timberwolves' Anthony Edwards prepares for an interview after playing against the Dallas Mavericks in an NBA basketball game in Minneapolis. | Photo: AP/Lily Dozier
Minnesota Timberwolves Vs Dallas Mavericks NBA basketball game-Tyus Jones
Dallas Mavericks' Tyus Jones, center, controls the ball against the Minnesota Timberwolves during the second half of an NBA basketball game in Minneapolis. | Photo: AP/Lily Dozier
Minnesota Timberwolves Vs Dallas Mavericks NBA basketball game-Klay Thompson
Dallas Mavericks' Klay Thompson (31) looks past Minnesota Timberwolves' Rudy Gobert (27) during the second half of an NBA basketball game in Minneapolis. | Photo: AP/Lily Dozier
Minnesota Timberwolves Vs Dallas Mavericks NBA basketball game-Anthony Edwards
Minnesota Timberwolves' Anthony Edwards (5) reaches to block Dallas Mavericks' P. J. Washington Jr., top right, during the second half of an NBA basketball game in Minneapolis. | Photo: AP/Lily Dozier
Minnesota Timberwolves Vs Dallas Mavericks NBA basketball game-Ayo Dosunmu
Minnesota Timberwolves' Ayo Dosunmu (13) defends against Dallas Mavericks' Klay Thompson (31) during the second half of an NBA basketball game in Minneapolis. | Photo: AP/Lily Dozier
Minnesota Timberwolves Vs Dallas Mavericks NBA basketball game-Naji Marshall
Dallas Mavericks' Naji Marshall (13) controls the ball past Minnesota Timberwolves' Jaden McDaniels (3) during the second half of an NBA basketball game in Minneapolis. | Photo: AP/Lily Dozier
Minnesota Timberwolves Vs Dallas Mavericks NBA basketball game-Bones Hyland
Minnesota Timberwolves' Bones Hyland (8) celebrates a basket against the Dallas Mavericks during the first half of an NBA basketball game in Minneapolis. | Photo: AP/Lily Dozier
Minnesota Timberwolves Vs Dallas Mavericks NBA basketball game-Daniel Gafford
Dallas Mavericks' Daniel Gafford (21) goes against Rudy Gobert (27) at the basket during the first half of an NBA basketball game in Minneapolis. | Photo: AP/Lily Dozier
Minnesota Timberwolves Vs Dallas Mavericks NBA basketball game-Donte DiVincenzo
Minnesota Timberwolves' Donte DiVincenzo (0) dives for the ball against Dallas Mavericks' Tyus Jones, left, during the second half of an NBA basketball game in Minneapolis. | Photo: AP/Lily Dozier
