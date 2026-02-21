Minnesota Timberwolves Vs Dallas Mavericks, NBA 2026: Edwards’ 40 Powers Wolves To 122–111 Win
Minnesota Timberwolves rode a dominant 40-point performance from Anthony Edwards to a 122–111 win over the Dallas Mavericks on Friday, handing Dallas their 10th straight defeat. Edwards, fresh off his All-Star Game MVP, took charge late with 14 fourth-quarter points after Minnesota let a 17-point first-half lead slip. Rudy Gobert delivered a monster double-double of 22 points and 17 rebounds, while Naz Reid added 21 as the Timberwolves pulled away down the stretch. Dallas briefly tied it late through Tyus Jones, but Edwards and Reid quickly shut the door, extending the Mavericks’ longest losing streak in 28 years amid an injury-hit lineup.
