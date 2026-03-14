India 1-0 Italy, FIH Women’s Hockey World Cup Qualifiers 2026 Semi-Final: Manisha Scores In Tough Win For Women In Blue
India dug deep to secure a hard-fought 1-0 win over Italy in the FIH Women’s Hockey World Cup Qualifiers 2026 semi-final at the GMC Balayogi Hockey Stadium, Hyderabad, on Friday, March 13, 2026. The win confirmed a place in the upcoming World Cup for the hosts, as well as sealing a place in the final in front of a passionate home crowd. After a tough first half where Italy dominated for long spells, Manisha Chauhan converted a drag-flick off a penalty corner in the 40th minute to hand India the lead. The Women in Blue dominated the contest from then on, making a number of circle entries and forcing Lucia Ines Caruso into several good saves. Italy mounted a late push for an equaliser, but Bichu Devi Kharibam and her defence held firm to seal the win.
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