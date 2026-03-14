India 1-0 Italy, FIH Women’s Hockey World Cup Qualifiers 2026 Semi-Final: Manisha Scores In Tough Win For Women In Blue

India's Navneet Kaur in action against Italy during the FIH Women's Hockey World Cup Qualifiers match on March 13, 2026. | Photo Credit: Hockey India

1/5 Italy's Emilia Munitis and India's Manisha Chouhan in action during their FIH Women's Hockey World Cup Qualifiers match on March 13, 2026. | Photo Credit: Hockey India





2/5 India's Lalremsiami in action against Italy during the FIH Women's Hockey World Cup Qualifiers match on March 13, 2026. | Photo Credit: Hockey India





3/5 India players in action against Italy during the FIH Women's Hockey World Cup Qualifiers match on March 13, 2026. | Photo Credit: Hockey India





4/5 Italy's Teresa Dalla Vittoria in action against India during the FIH Women's Hockey World Cup Qualifiers match on March 13, 2026. | Photo Credits: Hockey India





5/5 Italy's Emilia Munitis and India's Manisha Chouhan in action during their FIH Women's Hockey World Cup Qualifiers match on March 13, 2026 | Photo Credits: Hockey India





