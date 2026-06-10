Serena Williams Victorious In Comeback Match At Queen’s Club

Inspired by other athletes like Lindsey Vonn and Allyson Felix, Williams emphasized that age is not a barrier to competing. "You can do anything at any age," she said. Following this victory, Williams and Mboko are set to face Leylah Fernandez and Laura Siegemund in the second round. When asked about the possibility of a return to singles or a Wimbledon appearance, Williams remained focused on the present: "It's just a day at a time."