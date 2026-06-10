Serena Williams Victorious In Comeback Match At Queen’s Club

Serena Williams returned to tennis with a winning doubles performance at Queen’s Club
Partnered with Victoria Mboko, the 44-year-old legend upset the tournament's third seeds
Williams is taking her comeback one match at a time
Serena Williams made a stunning return to professional tennis on Tuesday, marking her comeback after a 1,375-day hiatus with a victory at London’s Queen’s Club. Playing alongside 19-year-old Canadian Victoria Mboko, the 44-year-old tennis legend secured a 7-6 (7-2), 6-2 doubles win against third seeds Erin Routliffe and Nicole Melichar-Martinez.
Playing in front of a capacity crowd at the Andy Murray Arena, Williams showed flashes of the form that earned her 23 Grand Slam singles titles. Despite a nervous start—including a missed volley—she settled quickly. Her iconic serve remained a potent weapon, clocking in at 120mph, and her powerful groundstrokes proved as sharp as ever.
Though Williams jokingly graded her performance a "C-minus," citing slight rustiness in her movement and overheads, her partner, Mboko, praised her performance. Williams maintained her trademark competitive fire, celebrating crucial points with fist pumps and intense tactical discussions, even as she insisted that winning was "not important" on her return.
Williams, who announced she was "evolving away" from the sport in 2022, explained her return was driven by a desire for a new challenge and the opportunity for her two daughters, Olympia and Adira, to watch her compete.
"I had nothing better to do, I got tired of sitting at home. My kids are out of school for the summer, so why not?" she joked. Despite her legendary status, she laughed off her daughters' reactions to her big win, noting: "Adira wanted to go to the toy store and Olympia wanted to know what's for dinner."
Inspired by other athletes like Lindsey Vonn and Allyson Felix, Williams emphasized that age is not a barrier to competing. "You can do anything at any age," she said. Following this victory, Williams and Mboko are set to face Leylah Fernandez and Laura Siegemund in the second round. When asked about the possibility of a return to singles or a Wimbledon appearance, Williams remained focused on the present: "It's just a day at a time."