Queen's Club C'ships 2026: Serena Makes Winning Comeback In Doubles Match Alongside Mboko

After nearly four years away from professional tennis, Serena Williams showed she still has plenty of power to her game as she made a winning return at Queen’s Club on Tuesday. The 44-year-old Williams hit service winners of up to 120 mph and some ferocious winners as she teamed up with 19-year-old Canadian Victoria Mboko to win their opening doubles match at the Queen’s Club grass-court tournament. Williams and Mboko beat third-seeded duo Nicole Melichar-Martinez and Erin Routliffe 7-6 (2), 6-2 in Williams’ first professional match since the 2022 U.S. Open. They next face Leylah Fernandez and Laura Siegemund in the quarterfinals.

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Queen's Club tennis championships 2026 women doubles highlights-1
Serena Williams of the United States, celebrates with playing partner Victoria Mboko of Canada after defeating Nicole Melichar-Martinez of Canada and Erin Routliffe of New Zealand during their first round doubles match at the Queen's Club tennis championships in London. | Photo: AP/Alberto Pezzali
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Queens Club tennis championships 2026 Serena Williams comeback
Serena Williams of the United States, right, hits a return as she and playing partner Victoria Mboko of Canada play against Nicole Melichar-Martinez of Canada and Erin Routliffe of New Zealand during their first round doubles match at the Queen's Club tennis championships in London. | Photo: AP/Alberto Pezzali
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2026 Queens Club Championships
Serena Williams of the United States, hits a return as she and playing partner Victoria Mboko of Canada play against Nicole Melichar-Martinez of Canada and Erin Routliffe of New Zealand during their first round doubles match at the Queen's Club tennis championships in London. | Photo: AP/Alberto Pezzali
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Serena Williams doubles match
Serena Williams of the United States, hits a return as she and playing partner Victoria Mboko of Canada play against Nicole Melichar-Martinez of Canada and Erin Routliffe of New Zealand during their first round doubles match at the Queen's Club tennis championships in London. | Photo: AP/Alberto Pezzali
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Queens Club tennis championships 2026 Womens Doubles Match
Serena Williams of the United States, hits a return as she and playing partner Victoria Mboko of Canada play against Nicole Melichar-Martinez of Canada and Erin Routliffe of New Zealand during their first round doubles match at the Queen's Club tennis championships in London. | Photo: AP/Alberto Pezzali
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Queens Club grass courts
Serena Williams of the United States, bottom right, serves as she and playing partner Victoria Mboko of Canada play against Nicole Melichar-Martinez of Canada and Erin Routliffe of New Zealand during their first round doubles match at the Queen's Club tennis championships in London. | Photo: AP/Alberto Pezzali
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2026 HSBC Championships
Serena Williams of the United States, hits a return as she and playing partner Victoria Mboko of Canada play against Nicole Melichar-Martinez of Canada and Erin Routliffe of New Zealand during their first round doubles match at the Queen's Club tennis championships in London. | Photo: AP/Alberto Pezzali
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Serena Williams pair-in-pics
Serena Williams of the United States, left, talks to playing partner Victoria Mboko of Canada as they play against Nicole Melichar-Martinez of Canada and Erin Routliffe of New Zealand during their first round doubles match at the Queen's Club tennis championships in London | Photo: AP/Alberto Pezzali
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Victoria Mboko pair
Serena Williams of the United States, left, talks to playing partner Victoria Mboko of Canada as they play against Nicole Melichar-Martinez of Canada and Erin Routliffe of New Zealand during their first round doubles match at the Queen's Club tennis championships in London. | Photo: AP/Alberto Pezzali
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Serena Williams tennis return
Serena Williams of the United States, left, waits with playing partner Victoria Mboko of Canada to walk onto court to play Nicole Melichar-Martinez of Canada and Erin Routliffe of New Zealand for their first round doubles match at the Queen's Club tennis championships in London. | Photo: AP/Alberto Pezzali
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