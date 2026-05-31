Serena Williams Confirms Comeback At 44, Tennis Icon Set To Return For Queen's Club Doubles

Serena Williams is set to end her four-year retirement with a return to competitive tennis at the Queen's Club WTA 500
Partnering with rising star Victoria Mboko, the 23-time Grand Slam champion begins her comeback on grass this June
Whether this return leads to a full singles pursuit at Wimbledon remains the sport's biggest question
Serena Williams is set to make a sensational return to competitive tennis, ending a nearly four-year hiatus with a doubles appearance at the Queen's Club WTA 500 event, beginning June 8.
The 44-year-old icon, who evolved away from the sport in 2022 after a legendary 27-year career, has accepted a wildcard entry. While not officially confirmed, reports suggest she will partner with Canadian rising star and world No. 9, Victoria Mboko.
Williams, a 23-time Grand Slam singles champion, confirmed the news on social media, describing Queen's Club as the perfect place to begin this next chapter. Her return follows months of speculation, fueled by her inclusion in the International Tennis Integrity Agency (ITIA) reinstatements list earlier this year.
Williams, who balanced her retirement with becoming a mother of two and focusing on her health and fitness, expressed a clear excitement to return to the grass courts that defined many of her greatest achievements.
The announcement has sent shockwaves through the tennis world, sparking immediate debate regarding her ultimate ambitions. While this comeback begins in doubles, legendary analyst John McEnroe noted that it would be logical for the greatest of all time to aim for a singles return, suggesting she would not return unless she believed she could still compete for major titles.
Whether this is a sentimental final lap—perhaps to share a court one last time with her sister, Venus—or a genuine pursuit of another Grand Slam title remains the central question.
Williams’ return comes just three weeks before Wimbledon, a tournament she has dominated with seven singles and seven doubles titles. While tournament organizers would undoubtedly welcome her presence, whether she pursues a singles draw there or holds off until the US Open later this summer remains to be seen.
Regardless of the scale of her comeback, the sport is bracing for the return of its most transformative figure, whose legacy of 73 singles titles and unparalleled dominance continues to transcend the game.