Arsenal Vs Newcastle LIVE Score, English Premier League: Gunners Eye Title Race Revival Against Magpies

Arsenal's Declan Rice reacts at the end of the English Premier League soccer match between Manchester City and and Arsenal, in Manchester, England, Sunday, April 19, 2026. | Photo: AP/Dave Thompson

Welcome to the live coverage of the English Premier League 2025-26 Matchday 34 fixture between Arsenal and Newcastle United at the Emirates Stadium on Saturday, April 26, 2026. Arsenal were overtaken by Manchester City in the standings, and the Gunners will look to get their Premier League title race back on track tonight. Mikel Arteta’s men have lost back-to-back league matches and will look to avoid a similar fate against Newcastle. The Magpies are going through a poor patch of form, losing four games on the trot across all competitions and sitting 16th in the table. Follow the play-by-play updates from the Arsenal vs Newcastle football match right here.

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