Arsenal vs Newcastle Preview, English Premier League: Head-To-Head, Lineups, Live Streaming – All You Need To Know

Arsenal's Declan Rice and his teammate Gabriel react at the end of the English Premier League soccer match between Manchester City and and Arsenal, in Manchester, England, Sunday, April 19, 2026. | Photo: AP/Dave Thompson

Arsenal's Declan Rice and his teammate Gabriel react at the end of the English Premier League soccer match between Manchester City and and Arsenal, in Manchester, England, Sunday, April 19, 2026. | Photo: AP/Dave Thompson