Arsenal vs Newcastle Preview, English Premier League: Head-To-Head, Lineups, Live Streaming – All You Need To Know

Summary of this article
Arsenal welcome Newcastle to the Emirates in English Premier League 2025-26 on Saturday
The Gunners sit second in the table and have lost back‑to‑back league games
Find out when and where to watch the Arsenal vs Newcastle match live on TV and online
Arsenal will look to provisionally regain their spot at the top of the English Premier League 2025-26 table when they host Newcastle United at the Emirates Stadium in a Matchday 34 fixture on Saturday.
Manchester City leapfrogged Arsenal to the top of the league standings with a 1-0 win away to Burnley. The Gunners, who were pipped to the Premier League title by City in the last two seasons, are back in second position and risk throwing away what was once a sizeable lead at the top.
Arsenal have lost back-to-back games in the league – both 2-1 losses against Southampton and Man City. Another defeat will make it three in a row in the league for the first time in four years. The home side are also on a four-game losing streak in domestic matches, a run that led to Arsene Wenger’s reign coming to an end eight years ago.
Ahead of Arsenal’s UEFA Champions League semi-final match against Atletico Madrid on April 29, head coach Mikel Arteta will have a dilemma on his hands whether to field a full-strength squad or rest his key players. This will be an opportunity for Newcastle United, who have been going through one of their worst periods since the Saudi takeover five years ago.
Newcastle have lost their last four games across all competitions, including three in the league. They were beaten 2-1 at home by Bournemouth in their last outing, with Adrien Truffert’s late goal proving to be the winner for the Cherries.
The Magpies are down to 14th place with 42 points, and they are still, mathematically, at least, in contention for relegation. They trail seventh-placed Bournemouth by seven points with five rounds remaining.
Arsenal vs Newcastle: Head-To-Head Record
Arsenal and Newcastle have faced each other on 198 occasions across all competitions. Arsenal lead the head-to-head with 87 wins, compared to 72 victories for Newcastle. The remaining 39 games ended in a draw.
Arsenal vs Newcastle: Team News
Arsenal will be without Mikel Merino, who is out with a broken foot, and Jurrien Timber, who is nursing a muscle injury. Bukayo Saka did not feature in the match against Man City with a calf injury and may not be fit enough for the next match. Riccardo Calafiori is also a fitness concern.
Newcastle, meanwhile, will be without Valentino Livramento, who suffered a groin injury in the game against Bournemouth. He joins Anthony Gordon (hip), Fabian Schar (ankle), and Emil Krafth (knee). Joelinton will remain suspended for the upcoming match.
Arsenal vs Newcastle: Predicted Lineups
Arsenal: David Raya; Ben White, William Saliba, Gabriel, Piero Hincarpie; Martin Zubimendi, Declan Rice; Noni Madueke, Martin Odegaard, Eberechi Eze; Kai Havertz.
Newcastle: Aaron Ramsdale; Kieran Trippier, Malick Thiaw, Sven Botman, Lewis Hall; Lewis Miley, Sandro Tonali, Bruno Guimaraes; Jacob Murphy, William Osula, Harvey Barnes.
Arsenal vs Newcastle: Prediction
Saturday’s clash will be between two sides bereft of form and confidence, but Arsenal have improved leaps and bounds under Arteta and remain a force to be reckoned with in the Premier League. The Gunners will likely use their big-match pedigree and home advantage to grind out a narrow win.
Prediction: Arsenal 2-1 Newcastle
Arsenal vs Newcastle: Live Streaming Details
When and where is the Arsenal vs Newcastle, English Premier League 2025-26 match being played?
The Arsenal vs Newcastle, English Premier League 2025-26 match will be played on Saturday, April 25, 2026, at the Emirates Stadium. The match will kick off at 10:00 PM IST.
Where to watch the Arsenal vs Newcastle, English Premier League 2025-26 match live online?
The Arsenal vs Newcastle, English Premier League 2025-26 match will be live-streamed on the JioHotstar app and website in India.
Where to watch the Arsenal vs Newcastle, English Premier League 2025-26 match live on TV?
The Arsenal vs Newcastle, English Premier League 2025-26 match will be televised live on the Star Sports Select 1 (SD & HD) TV channels in India.