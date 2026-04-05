Southampton Vs Arsenal, FA Cup 2025-26 Quarter-Final: Saints Pick Up Shocking Win To End Gunners' Treble Hopes - In Pics
In a massive upset at St Mary’s, Championship side Southampton stunned Premier League leaders Arsenal with a 2-1 victory. Sporting a commemorative yellow kit to mark their 1976 FA Cup triumph, the Saints took the lead through Ross Stewart’s clinical first-half finish. Although Viktor Gyokeres equalized for the Gunners midway through the second period, substitute Shea Charles became the hero, slotting home a 85th-minute winner. Despite the return of Martin Odegaard, a heavily rotated and injury-hit Arsenal couldn't find a response, sending Southampton to Wembley for their first semi-final since 2021. See best photos from the match below.
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