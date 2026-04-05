Southampton Vs Arsenal, FA Cup 2025-26 Quarter-Final: Saints Pick Up Shocking Win To End Gunners' Treble Hopes - In Pics

In a massive upset at St Mary’s, Championship side Southampton stunned Premier League leaders Arsenal with a 2-1 victory. Sporting a commemorative yellow kit to mark their 1976 FA Cup triumph, the Saints took the lead through Ross Stewart’s clinical first-half finish. Although Viktor Gyokeres equalized for the Gunners midway through the second period, substitute Shea Charles became the hero, slotting home a 85th-minute winner. Despite the return of Martin Odegaard, a heavily rotated and injury-hit Arsenal couldn't find a response, sending Southampton to Wembley for their first semi-final since 2021. See best photos from the match below.

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FA Cup: Southampton vs Arsenal
Southampton's team players celebrate after the English FA Cup quaterfinal soccer match between Southampton and Arsenal in Southampton, England. | Photo: AP/Dave Shopland
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FA Cup: Arsenal vs Southampton
From left: Southampton's Finn Azaz, Clye Larin and Shea Charles jump as Arsenal's Viktor Gyoekeres, right, shoots a free kick during the English FA Cup quaterfinal soccer match between Southampton and Arsenal in Southampton, England. | Photo: AP/Dave Shopland
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FA Cup 2025-26: Southampton vs Arsenal
Southampton's Shea Charles (24) celebrates scores their second goal during the English FA Cup quarterfinal soccer match between Southampton and Arsenal in Southampton, England. | Photo: Steven Paston/PA via AP
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FA Cup 2025-26: Arsenal vs Southampton
Arsenal's manager Mikel Arteta reacts after Southampton's Shea Charles scored his side's second goal during the English FA Cup quaterfinal soccer match between Southampton and Arsenal in Southampton, England. | Photo: AP/Dave Shopland
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FA Cup Soccer: Southampton vs Arsenal
Arsenal's goalkeeper Kepa Arrizabalaga watches the ball during the English FA Cup quaterfinal soccer match between Southampton and Arsenal in Southampton, England. | Photo: AP/Dave Shopland
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FA Cup Soccer: Arsenal vs Southampton Viktor Gyoekeres
Arsenal's Viktor Gyoekeres celebrates after scoring his side's first goal during the English FA Cup quaterfinal soccer match between Southampton and Arsenal in Southampton, England. | Photo: AP/Dave Shopland
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Britain FA Cup Soccer: Southampton vs Arsenal
Southampton's goalkeeper Daniel Peretz, fifth from left, saves the ball during the English FA Cup quaterfinal soccer match between Southampton and Arsenal in Southampton, England. | Photo: AP/Dave Shopland
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Britain FA Cup Soccer: Arsenal vs Southampton
Southampton's Ross Stewart, third from left, celebrates with teammates after scoring the opening goal during the English FA Cup quaterfinal soccer match between Southampton and Arsenal in Southampton, England. | Photo: AP/Dave Shopland
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English FA Cup Quarterfinal Soccer Match: Southampton vs Arsenal
Arsenal's Kai Havertz, centre left, and Southampton's Taylor Harwood-Bellis challenge for the ball during the English FA Cup quaterfinal soccer match between Southampton and Arsenal in Southampton, England. | Photo: AP/Dave Shopland
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English FA Cup Quarterfinal Soccer Match: Arsenal vs Southampton
Southampton's goalkeeper Daniel Peretz saves a shot by Arsenal's Kai Havertz, left, during the English FA Cup quaterfinal soccer match between Southampton and Arsenal in Southampton, England. | Photo: AP/Dave Shopland
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