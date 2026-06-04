Obsession Box Office Collection Day 6: Horror Hit Crosses ₹15 Crore, Defies Slowdown

Obsession box office collection day 6 added ₹2.51 crore domestically.
Horror thriller has crossed ₹15.26 crore net in India.
Made on $750,000 budget, film has earned over $148 million.
Obsession box office collection day 6 figures show that the horror thriller continues to enjoy a remarkable run in India. Despite having no major star power and facing competition from new releases, the film has maintained steady collections during the weekdays. Positive audience reactions and strong global buzz have helped Obsession emerge as one of the surprise success stories at the box office this year.
The film has particularly benefited from word of mouth, with many moviegoers recommending it across social media platforms after its release.
Obsession box office collection day 6 remains steady
According to industry tracker Sacnilk, Obsession earned an estimated ₹2.51 crore on its sixth day in Indian theatres. While slightly lower than Tuesday's ₹3 crore collection, the drop remains controlled and reflects healthy audience interest during the working week.
The horror thriller recorded its highest single-day collection on Sunday when it earned ₹3.25 crore. With Wednesday's earnings added, the film's India net collection now stands at ₹15.26 crore, while its gross domestic total has reached ₹18.12 crore.
Obsession's worldwide success continues to drive interest
Directed by Curry Barker, Obsession has become a global phenomenon despite being made on a reported budget of just $750,000. The film has already grossed more than $148 million worldwide, making it one of the most profitable horror releases in recent years.
The story follows Bear, a lonely music store employee who uses a mysterious wish-granting object in hopes of winning over his longtime crush Nikki. However, the wish spirals into a nightmare when affection turns into dangerous obsession.
The film has also attracted attention from celebrities. After watching the thriller, Ananya Panday shared her reaction on social media. It was written by the actor that the film could not be removed from her mind and that she had become "obsessed" with it.
Released in Indian theatres on May 29 following its earlier US debut, Obsession continues to attract audiences and shows little sign of slowing down at the box office.