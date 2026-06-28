Welcome To The Jungle Box Office Day 2: Akshay Kumar Film Crosses Rs 50 Crore Mark Globally

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Outlook Entertainment Desk
Curated by: Garima Das
Updated on:
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Welcome to the Jungle, led by Akshay Kumar, collected Rs 20 crore on Day 2, taking its total India net collection to Rs 39 crore.

Welcome to the Jungle still
Welcome to the Jungle sees 30% growth on Day 2 Photo: IMDb
Summary of this article

  • Welcome to the Jungle registered a 30% growth on Saturday, earning Rs 20 crore on its second day of theatrical release.

  • The film has accumulated a total India net collection of Rs 39 crore, including Rs 3.75 crore from paid previews.

  • Directed by Ahmed Khan, the ensemble comedy has recorded the third-biggest Bollywood opening of 2026.

Welcome to the Jungle box office collection: Akshay Kumar-led adventure comedy, which hit the theatres on June 26, collected Rs 20 crore on Saturday, its second day in theatres, registering a 30% jump from its opening day. The weekend earnings push the comedy film's total India net collection to Rs 39 crore, according to a report by Sacnilk.

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Welcome to the Jungle box office collection Day 2

The film earned Rs 15.25 crore on Day 1 and added Rs 3.75 crore from paid previews. Its India gross collection currently stands at Rs 46.80 crore.

Directed by Ahmed Khan, Welcome to the Jungle is now the third-biggest Bollywood opening of 2026.

It is now trailing behind Border 2 and Dhurandhar: The Revenge. The new release is the third instalment in the popular Welcome franchise.

Welcome 3 plot

The plot follows a group of gangsters and quirky characters whose lives take a turn in a jungle near the border. The narrative revolves around a flop film shoot that quickly leads to a series of action sequences and comedic misadventures.

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Cast details

Apart from Akshay, the film has a massive ensemble cast, including Suniel Shetty, Jackie Shroff, Paresh Rawal, Farida Jalal, Johny Lever, Shreyas Talpade, Rajpal Yadav, Raveena Tandon, Jacqueline Fernandez, Disha Patani, Lara Dutta, Krushna Abhishek, Kiku Sharda, Daler Mehndi, Aftab Shivdasani, Mukesh Tiwari, Yashpal Sharma, Kiran Kumar, Zakir Hussain, and Vindu Dara Singh, among others.

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Ahead of the theatrical release, Suniel Shetty opened up about the pressure with opening weekends.

"Everything is connected to it. A film’s success is tied to its box office performance. One Friday you may be on top, and the next Friday you may not. So yes, there’s always excitement, anxiety, tension, and nervous anticipation," he said to ANI.

"The film is truly very entertaining. I can’t say whether it’s good or bad because everyone’s perspective is different. When we watch the film, we enjoy it immensely. But when the audience watches it on Friday, their perspective can be completely different," he added.

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