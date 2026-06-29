Welcome To The Jungle Box Office Collection Day 3: Akshay Kumar-Starrer Earns Over Rs 60 Crore In Opening Weekend

Welcome to the Jungle box office collection: Directed by Ahmed Khan and led by Akshay Kumar, the adventure comedy saw a surge on Sunday, taking the India nett collection to over Rs 60 crore. It is now galloping towards the Rs 100 crore mark. The film hit the screens on Friday, June 26, following paid previews on Thursday, June 25. The strong Sunday turnout provided a late weekend surge in ticket sales across Indian cinemas.