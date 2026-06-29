Welcome To The Jungle Box Office Collection Day 3: Akshay Kumar-Starrer Earns Over Rs 60 Crore In Opening Weekend

Welcome to the Jungle recorded its highest single-day collection on Sunday, earning Rs 24.75 crore net.
The film opened with paid previews on Thursday, generating Rs 3.75 crore, followed by Rs 15.25 crore on Friday and Rs 20 crore on Saturday.
Akshay Kumar-led comedy is now inching closer to the Rs 100 crore mark worldwide.
Welcome to the Jungle box office collection: Directed by Ahmed Khan and led by Akshay Kumar, the adventure comedy saw a surge on Sunday, taking the India nett collection to over Rs 60 crore. It is now galloping towards the Rs 100 crore mark. The film hit the screens on Friday, June 26, following paid previews on Thursday, June 25. The strong Sunday turnout provided a late weekend surge in ticket sales across Indian cinemas.
Welcome to the Jungle box office collection Day 3
According to Sacnilk, the film earned Rs 63.75 crore net in India over its opening weekend. The comedy raked in Rs 24.75 crore net on its first Sunday, marking its highest single-day collection.
Box office breakdown
Paid previews brought in an initial Rs 3.75 crore. Friday opening day collections stood at Rs 15.25 crore net. Saturday collections witnessed growth, earning Rs 20 crore net. The earnings peaked on Sunday, raking in Rs 24.75 crore, bringing the total three-day net collection to Rs 63.75 crore.
Overseas, the film collected Rs 6 crore on Day 3, taking its total overseas gross to Rs 16.70 crore. The worldwide gross collection of Welcome to the Jungle stands at Rs 93.20 crore.
About Welcome to the Jungle
Welcome to the Jungle is the third film in the comedy franchise, following the original Welcome (2007) and the sequel Welcome Back (2015).
Apart from Akshay, the film boosts a stellar ensemble cast including Suniel Shetty, Jackie Shroff, Paresh Rawal, Raveena Tandon, Arshad Warsi, Farida Jalal, Johnny Lever, Lara Dutta, Disha Patani, Jacqueline Fernandez, Shreyas Talpade, Tusshar Kapoor, Rajpal Yadav, Krushna Abhishek, and Kiku Sharda.
Daler Mehndi, Aftab Shivdasani, Mukesh Tiwari, Yashpal Sharma, Kiran Kumar, Zakir Hussain, Vindu Dara Singh, Urvashi Rautela, Hemant Pandey, Brijendra Kala, the late Pankaj Dheer, Puneet Issar, Sudesh Berry, Jeetu Verma, Vrihi Kodvara, Adityaa Singgh, and Bhagya Bhanushali are also part of the cast.