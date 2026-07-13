Dhurandhar Stumbles In Japan Despite A ₹3,100 Crore Global Success

Dhurandhar recorded only around 900 admissions across nearly 80 Japanese screens opening day.
RRR still holds Japan's biggest Indian opening record with 8,230 admissions overall.
Ranveer Singh's franchise has nevertheless grossed more than ₹3,100 crore worldwide.
Dhurandhar's Japan box office has begun on an unexpectedly weak note despite the franchise enjoying extraordinary success worldwide. Together, Dhurandhar and Dhurandhar: The Revenge have grossed more than ₹3,100 crore globally, making the action saga one of Indian cinema's biggest commercial triumphs. However, that momentum has not translated to Japan, where the film has struggled to attract audiences during its opening weekend.
Dhurandhar records only 900 admissions on opening day
Released across nearly 80 screens in Japan, the Ranveer Singh-led action drama reportedly failed to enter the country's top 25 films on Friday, Saturday or Sunday.
Trade reports indicate that the film recorded 449 admissions by 2 pm on its opening day across 57 locations. Attendance remained largely flat through the evening, with total admissions reaching only around 900 across 80 locations. The underwhelming response came despite promotional efforts ahead of the Japanese release.
RRR continues to dominate Indian box office records in Japan
The slow start also meant Dhurandhar missed a place among the top 10 biggest opening-day admissions for an Indian film in Japan. To enter the list, it needed to surpass Tiger 3, which occupies the tenth spot with 1,300 admissions. Earlier, Pushpa 2 also failed to make the top 10.
At present, RRR remains the highest Indian opener in Japan with 8,230 admissions. It is followed by Saaho (6,510), Kalki 2898 AD (3,700), Pathaan (2,220), Salaar (2,200), Jawan (1,960), Rangasthalam (1,610), Devara (1,550), Baahubali 2 (1,380) and Tiger 3 (1,300).
The contrast is striking because Dhurandhar has been a runaway success elsewhere. The original film earned over ₹1,307 crore worldwide, while Dhurandhar: The Revenge collected ₹1,813 crore globally, taking the franchise's combined earnings beyond ₹3,100 crore.
Directed by Aditya Dhar and starring Ranveer Singh alongside Akshaye Khanna, Sanjay Dutt, R. Madhavan and Arjun Rampal, the film was released in Japan on July 10.