Prakash Padukone Reacts to Ranveer Singh’s Dhurandhar, Praises Performances but Questions Extreme Violence

Prakash Padukone praised Dhurandhar but questioned its intense violence levels.
Ranveer Singh and Prakash Padukone reportedly bond over sports and cinema.
Dhurandhar received a strong audience response despite criticism over violent sequences.
Prakash Padukone's comments on Ranveer Singh's Dhurandhar have offered fans a rare glimpse into the personal and professional bond shared by the sporting legend and his actor son-in-law. While speaking about the film's reception, Padukone praised the action drama for its performances and storytelling, though he admitted he had one concern about its overall tone.
Prakash Padukone praises Dhurandhar despite reservations
Speaking to The Indian Express, it was said by Prakash Padukone that Dhurandhar was "a great film" and "a very well-made film with good acting by everybody". However, he acknowledged that the level of violence in the film felt excessive to him personally.
It was further stated by Padukone that although he and his family felt there was "a little bit too much violence", audience response had been overwhelmingly positive, which, according to him, mattered the most.
Ranveer Singh and Prakash Padukone bond over sports and films
Padukone also opened up about his close relationship with Ranveer Singh and daughter Deepika Padukone. He revealed that both families spend time together regularly and make it a point to go on holiday at least once every year.
The former badminton champion added that he stays away from social media and instead relies on his daughters to keep him informed about current trends and online discussions.
Directed as a high-octane action drama, Dhurandhar was released in theatres on December 5, 2025, while its sequel arrived in cinemas on March 19 this year.