Dhurandhar 2 Uncut International Version OTT Release: Ranveer Singh's Spy Thriller To Stream On THIS Date

The unedited international cut of Dhurandhar 2: The Revenge will start streaming soon.
The uncut version will offer unaltered audio tracks in Hindi, Telugu, Tamil, Kannada, and Malayalam.
Directed by Aditya Dhar, the spy thriller features Ranveer Singh as undercover agent Jaskirat Singh Rangi alongside Sanjay Dutt, Arjun Rampal and R. Madhavan.
Ranveer Singh-led Dhurandhar 2: The Revenge hit the theatres globally on March 19, 2026. It debuted on OTT on JioHotstar in India on June 4, and streamed on Netflix in overseas territories on May 14, 2026. The uncut international version of Dhurandhar 2 will now be available to stream in India. Here are the OTT release date details of Dhurandhar 2's uncut version.
When and where to watch Dhurandhar 2's uncut version on OTT
The uncut version of the spy thriller will premiere on Netflix on June 19. It will have the film's unaltered audio track, with language options including Hindi, Telugu, Tamil, Kannada, and Malayalam. The makers shared a small glimpse on social media to announce the arrival.
The upcoming Netflix release will provide the unedited theatrical experience to the Indian audiences.
Dhurandhar 2 box office success
Directed by Aditya Dhar, Dhurandhar 2: The Revenge is a major blockbuster. It earned over Rs 1,790 crore worldwide. In India, it collected a net Rs 1149.02 crore. The franchise has scripted history by grossing over Rs 3,200 crore worldwide, becoming the highest-grossing Indian film franchise of all time.
Dhurandhar 2 plot
Ranveer Singh stars as Jaskirat Singh Rangi, who is hired for a high-stakes mission with the name Hamza Ali Mazari.
The first part shows Hamza going undercover in the Lyari area of Pakistan to take down a terrorist syndicate and killing Rehman Dakait. Dhurandhar 2 begins after the events of the first film. The sequel follows Hamza as the new Lyari King with larger targets, including the mysterious Bade Sahab and Major Iqbal, both connected to the 26/11 Mumbai terrorist attacks.
The film also shows Jaskirat Singh Rangi's backstory and why and how he transformed into Hamza Ali Mazari and became part of India's first major covert espionage operation.
Sara Arjun, Sanjay Dutt, and R. Madhavan, Arjun Rampal, Rakesh Bedi and others round out the cast.