Mardaani 3 World TV Premiere Date: When And Where To Watch Rani Mukerji-Led Crime Thriller

A leading television channel will broadcast the world television premiere of Mardaani 3.
Rani Mukerji returns as police officer Shivani Shivaji Roy in the third instalment of the female cop franchise.
The plot follows Shivani Shivaji Roy investigating a criminal network linked to the disappearance of young girls.
Rani Mukerji-led Mardaani 3 hit the screens on January 30, 2026, followed by its digital release on Netflix on March 27, 2026. It is set to make its world television premiere this July. Backed by Yash Raj Films, the crime thriller marks Mukerji's return to the big screen after Mrs. Chatterjee vs Norway (2023), for which she won a National Award for Best Actress.
Those who failed to watch the movie in theatres and have no access to OTT can watch Mardaani 3 on television. Here are the TV premiere details of the film.
When and where to watch Mardaani 3 on TV
Sony MAX will broadcast the world television premiere of Mardaani 3 on July 18 July at 8 pm. The third instalment generated significant conversation as a standout thriller of the year.
About Mardaani 3
Rani Mukerji has reprised her role as Shivani Shivaji Roy in Mardaani 3. This time, she races against time to rescue girls who go missing with no trace.
Directed by Abhiraj Minawala and produced by Aditya Chopra under the Yash Raj Films banner, the third instalment revolves around a child-trafficking network, involving a beggar mafia. Along with Rani, Janki Bodiwala, Mallika Prasad (as the antagonist), and Mikhail Yawalkar round out the cast.