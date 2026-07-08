Mardaani 3 World TV Premiere Date: When And Where To Watch Rani Mukerji-Led Crime Thriller

Rani Mukerji-led Mardaani 3 hit the screens on January 30, 2026, followed by its digital release on Netflix on March 27, 2026. It is set to make its world television premiere this July. Backed by Yash Raj Films, the crime thriller marks Mukerji's return to the big screen after Mrs. Chatterjee vs Norway (2023), for which she won a National Award for Best Actress.