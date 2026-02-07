Mardaani 3: YRF Issues Clarification On Accusations Of Using Delhi's Missing People Report As Paid Promotions

Since the last few days, several videos, citing Delhi Police data, claiming that over 800 people, including children and women, have gone missing in the National Capital between January 1 and 15, 2026, have been circulated on social media, causing panic and fear among the public. Coincidentally, this news popped up amidst the release of Yash Raj Films' (YRF) Mardaani 3, headlined by Rani Mukerji. From netizens to content creators, many claimed that it was a part of paid promotion by YRF to escalate the news of missing people, as the movie is about a child trafficking racket.