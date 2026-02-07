Mardaani 3: YRF Issues Clarification On Accusations Of Using Delhi's Missing People Report As Paid Promotions

Yash Raj Films (YRF), the makers of Mardaani 3 has issued a statement denying their involvement in Delhi's missing people report.
YRF's statement comes after Delhi Police's tweet on Friday. They called it a “paid promotion”, done for “monetary gains”, without mentioning the production house.
The tweet sparked speculations that it was an indirect reference to YRF.
Since the last few days, several videos, citing Delhi Police data, claiming that over 800 people, including children and women, have gone missing in the National Capital between January 1 and 15, 2026, have been circulated on social media, causing panic and fear among the public. Coincidentally, this news popped up amidst the release of Yash Raj Films' (YRF) Mardaani 3, headlined by Rani Mukerji. From netizens to content creators, many claimed that it was a part of paid promotion by YRF to escalate the news of missing people, as the movie is about a child trafficking racket.
The situation has intensified so much that the Delhi Police stepped in with a clarification. In their tweet on Friday, they called it a “paid promotion”, done for “monetary gains”, sparking speculations that it was an indirect reference to YRF.
YRF issues clarification on Mardaani 3 being linked to the Delhi missing people report
Following Delhi Police's tweet, a YRF spokesperson told SCREEN, “Yash Raj Films is a 50-year-old company founded on the core principles of being highly ethical and transparent. We strongly deny the accusations floating on social media that Mardaani 3’s promotional campaign has deliberately sensationalised a sensitive issue like this. We have immense trust in our authorities that they will share all facts and truths in due course of time.”
About Delhi's missing people claims
A few days back, a report in PTI stated that over 800 people went missing in Delhi during the first 15 days of 2026. This created panic and anxiety, followed by online discussions. Some social media posts claimed that before the Delhi missing people claims, around 60 girls had gone missing in Mumbai within 36 days, which later the Mumbai Police had called fake.
Despite YRF's denial, the authorities are still investigating the source behind the claims of missing people in Delhi.