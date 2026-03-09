Salman Khan To Collaborate With Samantha Ruth Prabhu In Raj And DK's Superhero Film - Report

Summary of this article
After Nayanthara, Salman Khan will now reportedly share the screen with Samantha Ruth Prabhu.
The upcoming project is to be directed by filmmaker duo Raj Nidimoru and Krishna D.K.
The makers are eyeing to take the project on floors by August, 2026.
Bollywood superstar Salman Khan will reportedly star opposite Nayanthara in a pan-India action entertainer directed by Vamshi Paidipally and produced by Dil Raju. The upcoming film will mark Salman and Nayanthara's maiden collaboration. Shooting is expected to start after April 2026. Amidst this, another report claims that Salman will also share the same screen space with Samantha Ruth Prabhu in Raj & DK's next.
Salman Khan-Samantha Ruth Prabhu's film
Last week, a report in Mid-Day stated that Salman is in early discussions with Raj and DK for a superhero film. Now, according to the latest update, Samantha is also considered for the film. "Samantha is very much in the conversation. She shares a strong creative equation with the makers, and they feel she fits the part," said the source.
Before his film with Samantha, the Sikandar star will start his film with Nayanthara, who has emerged as the frontrunner for the female lead, though talks are ongoing, a source shared.
This will be Nayanthara's second Hindi film with another Khan, after Jawan with Shah Rukh Khan.
A source told Pinkvilla, “Salman loved the script and the commercial ingredients it brings to the table. It’s a high-octane action thriller with a strong emotional core. Vamshi Paidipally is planning to present Salman Khan in a completely new avatar with a distinct look, which is something that excited him instantly.”
It will reportedly be a “large-scale theatrical spectacle with a strong pan-India appeal” and is expected to release in 2027.
It is said to be his next project after Battle of Galwan.