Salman Khan In Talks With Raj And DK For An Action-Comedy - Report

Salman Khan might collaborate with the makers of The Family Man, Raj and DK. He has read the script and expressed interest.

Outlook Entertainment Desk
Curated by: Garima Das
Updated on:
Salman Khan, Raj & DK
Salman Khan to reportedly team up with Raj & DK Photo: Instagram/Salman Khan, Raj & DK
  • Salman Khan might team up with The Family Man makers, Raj & DK, for an action-comedy.

  • Salman has reportedly heard the basic idea and has shown interest in it.

  • The makers are planning to take the film on floors by the end of 2026.

Bollywood superstar Salman Khan, who recently turned 60, is currently in discussions with Raj & DK, the makers of The Family Man, for an upcoming project. They might soon collaborate on an action-comedy, which is still in an initial stage. The filmmaker duo are interested in making the film on a big scale. Salman has already read the script and has shown interest.

Salman Khan - IMDB
Salman Khan At 60: Inside The Unravelling Of Bollywood's Once-Invincible Superstar

BY Debanjan Dhar

Salman Khan to collaborate with Raj & DK?

Pinkvilla quoted a source saying, "Salman Khan has heard the basic idea and has shown interest in it. It’s an action-comedy, but it will also present Khan in a slightly different space. However, he is yet to give his final nod to the project."

"If everything falls into place and Salman comes on board, the makers are looking to take the film on floors by the end of 2026. At the moment, it’s all about aligning creatively and locking the script," the source added.

Salman Khan's 60th birthday celebrations with paps - Instagram/Viral Bhayani
Salman Khan's 60th Birthday: Superstar Cuts Cake With Paps Outside Panvel Farmhouse - Watch

BY Outlook Entertainment Desk

We are now waiting for the official confirmation.

Salman Khan's upcoming projects

Salman was last seen in AR Murugadoss' Sikandar, which tanked at the box office. Next up for him is war drama, Battle of Galwan, directed by Apoorva Lakhia and produced by Salman Khan Films. Recently, the teaser for the film was unveiled. It also stars Chitrangada Singh in the female lead role. Battle of Galwan is set for theatrical release on April 17, 2026.

Raj and DK's last offering was Amazon Prime Video's The Family Man Season 3, which received mixed reviews.

