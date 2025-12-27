Salman Khan's 60th Birthday: Superstar Cuts Cake With Paps Outside Panvel Farmhouse - Watch

At midnight, Salman Khan celebrated his 60th birthday with the paps and cut a cake.
Bollywood superstar Salman Khan turned 60 on December 27. He hosted a close-knit bash at his Panvel farmhouse, which was attended by his family and close friends from the industry. Salman Khan's 60th birthday celebrations kicked off with an exciting note. The actor greeted the paparazzi stationed outside his farmhouse and cut a birthday cake with them.
Salman Khan celebrates 60th birthday with paps
At midnight, Salman, dressed in a black T-shirt and blue denims, stepped out of his farmhouse amidst tight security and celebrated the special occasion with the paps.
Several videos have surfaced on social media showing the Sikandar star cutting a huge red-and-white birthday cake. His mother, Salma Khan, also joined him, and the actor kissed her on the forehead.
As Salman cut the cake, photographers sang the Happy Birthday song. He also interacted with them and offered cakes before posing for photographs.
Family and friends attend Salman Khan's 60th birthday bash
Salman Khan's family members, including Arbaaz Khan, Sshura Khan, Helen, Alvira Agnihotri, Arpita Sharma, Aayush Sharma, Sohail Khan, Nirvaan and Arhaan, among others, attended the birthday bash. Celebs, including Sangeeta Bijlani, Tabu, Randeep Hooda, Lin Laishram, Mika Singh, Genelia Deshmukh, and Huma Qureshi, among others, were also spotted arriving at the birthday party.
Salman Khan's work front
Salman's last appearance on the big screen was Sikandar. He made a cameo appearance in Aryan Khan’s The Ba***ds of Bollywood. Next up for him is Battle of Galwan, directed by Apoorva Lakhia.