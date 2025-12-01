Bigg Boss 19: Salman Khan Turns Emotional Talking About Dharmendra; Calls His Death A 'Huge Loss'

Salman Khan remembered late star Dharmendra during Bigg Boss 19's Weekend Ka Vaar.

Outlook Entertainment Desk
Curated by: Garima Das
Updated on:
Updated on:
Salman Khan
Salman Khan mourns Dharmendra's death on Bigg Boss 19 Photo: Instagram/JioHotstar
  • Salman Khan, without mentioning Dharmendra's name, said that "this week the industry faced a huge loss".

  • He revealed he didn't wish to host Bigg Boss 19's Weekend Ka Vaar.

  • Dharmendra passed away on November 24, 2025, at age 89.

The passing away of veteran Bollywood actor Dharmendra marked the "end of an era". Many prominent Indian celebs, including Amitabh Bachchan, Shah Rukh Khan, Hrithik Roshan, Ajay Devgn, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Mohanlal, Mammootty, Kamal Haasan, Rajinikanth, Allu Arjun, Jr NTR, Chiranjeevi, and others, expressed grief over the death of the 'He-Man' of Bollywood.

Salman Khan, who is currently hosting Bigg Boss 19, turned emotional remembering Dharmendra during the Weekend Ka Vaar episode. He called Dharmendra's death a "huge loss."

Salman Khan on Dharmendra's death

In the episode, a visibly emotional Salman, without mentioning Dharmendra's name, said, “Yeh hafta waise hi jo guzra hai, manatein maang kar, prarthnayein karke, aansuon ke saath guzra hai. Desh ko ek bahut hi bada jhatka laga hai, fans ko ek bahut hi bada jhatka laga hai. Industry ko ek bahut hi bada sadma pahuncha hai (This past week has passed with prayers and tears. The entire nation has suffered a huge loss, the fans have been deeply shaken, and the industry has received a massive shock).”

He added, “I guess aap samajh rahe hain main kinki baat kar raha hoon. Anyway, God bless his soul. I wish I wasn’t doing this week’s Weekend Ka Vaar, but life goes on (I guess you understand who I’m talking about. Anyway, God bless his soul. I wish I wasn’t doing this week’s Weekend Ka Vaar, but life goes on).”

Watch the video here.

Salman Khan and Dharmendra shared a close bond. In fact, the latter's association with the Khan family spanned over 50 years. Dharmendra acted in Sholay (1975), written by Salim Khan with Javed Akhtar.

Salman and Dharmendra worked together in the 1998 movie Pyaar Kiya Toh Darna Kya, which also starred Kajol and Arbaaz Khan.

Salman was one of the first celebs to visit the veteran actor when he was admitted to Mumbai's Breach Candy Hospital. He also attended the final rites and prayer meet of Dharmendra.

The legend passed away on November 24, due to age-related complications at age 89.

