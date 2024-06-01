Kajol, born Kajol Mukherjee, on August 5th, 1974 in Mumbai, India, Stands out as a highly acclaimed and versatile actress in the Indian film industry. Her captivating on-screen presence and natural acting talent, combined with her infectious energy, have firmly established her as one of Bollywood’s leading actresses. Commencing her film journey with the film, “Bekhudi” in 1992, it was her breakthrough role in “Baazigar” opposite Shah Rukh Khan that truly established her force to be reckoned with. Known for her finesse, in portraying diverse characters, Kajol effortlessly transitions between intense drama and light-hearted comedy. Her iconic portrayal of Simran in the timeless romantic drama “Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge” cements her as the “Queen of Romance”. Celebrated for her on-screen chemistry with Shah Rukh Khan, Kajol has garnered numerous accolades, including six Filmfare Awards. She is a true icon in the realm of Indian Cinema, inspiring and aspiring actors globally.