The Trial 2 Trailer: Kajol's Noyonika Faces New Personal And Professional Challenges

The Trial, starring Kajol and Jisshu Sengupta, is back with its second season. The trailer for the courtroom drama series was unveiled on Friday (August 22). In The Trial: Pyaar, Kanoon, Dhokha, Kajol reprises her role as Noyonika Sengupta.
The trailer gives glimpses of a high-stakes narrative with power politics. The two-minute and eleven-second trailer starts with Kajol's Noyonika throwing a photo frame of her picture with her husband, followed by their heated arguments. When Rajiv (Sengupta) asks what she wants, Noyonika asks for a divorce from her husband.
In the second season, Jisshu enters politics, which causes trouble in their marital life. He seeks Noyonika's help in his political career. The show also stars Sonali Kulkarni, who plays Rajiv's opponent Narayani Dhole, who can go to any extent to protect herself and her party.
In the first season, Rajiv was arrested for corruption and a sex scandal. The opposition tries to bring back the old scandals against him.
In the political crossfire, Ravij and Noyonika's daughter becomes collateral damage and is hospitalised, and Noyonika becomes a protective mother.
"Pyaar aur dhoke ke iss trial mein, Noyonika khud ko chunnegi ya apne farz ko? Season 2 of Hotstar Specials The Trial: Pyaar Kaanoon Dhokha starts streaming on 19th September (sic)," wrote the streamer, sharing the trailer.
Directed by Umesh Bist and produced by Banijay Asia, the series also stars Sheeba Chadha, Alyy Khan, Kubbra Sait, Gaurav Pandey, and Karanvir Sharma in significant roles.