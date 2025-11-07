The Family Man Season 3 Trailer: Manoj Bajpayee's Srikant Tiwari Is A Wanted Criminal; Tackles Jaideep Ahlawat's Rukma

The 2-minute and 50-second trailer opens with Srikant revealing to his family that he is a spy. His covert professional and fragile personal life turns upside down when he is declared a wanted criminal with an arrest warrant issued against him. Srikant goes on the run with his family, and JK (Sharib Hashmi) tries to get him out of the mess. The main question is, who is the mastermind behind Srikant's downfall?