The Family Man Season 3 Trailer: Manoj Bajpayee's Srikant Tiwari Is A Wanted Criminal; Tackles Jaideep Ahlawat's Rukma

The Family Man Season 3 will start streaming on Amazon Prime Video from November 21, 2025.

Outlook Entertainment Desk
Curated by: Garima Das
Updated on:
Updated on:
The Family Man Season 3 trailer
The Family Man Season 3 trailer out Photo: Amazon Prime Video
  • The Family Man 3 trailer was unveiled today

  • The third season of the Manoj Bajpayee starrer will premiere on Amazon Prime Video on November 21

  • Manoj Bajpayee returns as Srikant Tiwari. Jaideep Ahlawat and Nimrat Kaur are the fresh additions

Amazon Prime Video on Friday unveiled the much-anticipated trailer for The Family Man Season 3. Headlined by Manoj Bajpayee, the show stars Jaideep Ahlawat and Nimrat Kaur as the new adversaries. Bajpayee, as an undercover spy, Srikant Tiwari, will navigate uncharted territories while confronting new threats and enemies.

The Family Man Season 3 trailer

Srikant Tiwari is torn between his personal and undercover professional life. He is racing against time to protect not only himself and his family but also the nation from an imminent threat.

Rukma (Jaideep Ahlawat) and Meera (Nimrat Kaur) are the new foes Srikant must face in the new season of the spy-thriller series. Like the previous seasons, the third season also has all the elements—witty dialogues, high-octane action, and thrilling chases.

The 2-minute and 50-second trailer opens with Srikant revealing to his family that he is a spy. His covert professional and fragile personal life turns upside down when he is declared a wanted criminal with an arrest warrant issued against him. Srikant goes on the run with his family, and JK (Sharib Hashmi) tries to get him out of the mess. The main question is, who is the mastermind behind Srikant's downfall?

Well, it is none other than Meera. She uses drug smuggler Rukma from the north-east against Srikant. Will Srikant be able to navigate this new threat?

The Family Man season 3 cast

Priyamani (Suchitra Tiwari), Ashlesha Thakur (Dhriti Tiwari), Vedant Sinha (Atharv Tiwari), Shreya Dhanwanthary (Zoya), and Gul Panag (Saloni), among others, are also reprising their respective roles. The Family Man Season 3 will release worldwide on November 21.

It is written by Raj & DK, and Suman Kumar, with dialogues by Sumit Arora. Raj & DK have also directed the groundbreaking series with Kumar and Tusshar Seyth.

Published At:
