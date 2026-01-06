AR Rahman Turns Moon Walk Audio Launch Into Birthday Carnival With Live Performances

Moon Walk audio launch became a birthday celebration for AR Rahman.
The music composer sang all five songs from the film live.
Prabhu Deva also delivered a high-energy dance tribute.
Manoj N S’s upcoming film Moon Walk audio launch turned into an unforgettable celebration as fans witnessed music, dance, and a birthday party rolled into one. The promotional event quickly transformed into a high-energy carnival when the team surprised Oscar-winning composer AR Rahman on stage, celebrating his birthday in front of over 10,000 fans.
AR Rahman celebrates his birthday at the Moon Walk audio launch
Rahman walked into the venue to thunderous applause, visibly moved by the gesture. The moment set the tone for the evening, which felt less like a formal audio launch and more like a live concert powered by pure fan energy.
A live concert on a film stage
The highlight of the night came when the music maestro performed all five songs from Moon Walk live. Backed by a roaring crowd, the composer took full command of the stage, delivering one song after another as fans recorded the rare moment on their phones. With Rahman also making his acting debut in the film, the live performances added another layer of excitement to the event.
Prabhu Deva’s tribute and a surprise dance
The celebrated choreographer delivered a 10-minute dance tribute to Rahman’s Moon Walk songs, joined by cast members Yogi Babu, Aju Varghese, Arjun Asokan and Satz, along with choreographer Sekhar. The energy peaked when Prabhu Deva called Rahman back on stage and urged him to dance to the iconic Mukkala Mukkabala. The spontaneous moment drew loud cheers and sealed the evening as a rare meeting of legends.
About Moon Walk
Moon Walk is written, directed and produced by Manoj N S under the Behindwoods banner, with co-producers Divya Manoj and Praveen Elak. With Rahman lending his voice to all five tracks and stepping into acting, the film has already sparked strong curiosity ahead of its summer release.