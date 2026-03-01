Sonal Chauhan Stranded In Dubai Amid US-Iran Conflict, Seeks Help From PM Modi: 'No Clear Way To Return To India'

Sonal Chauhan is stranded in Dubai amid US-Israel attacks on Iran after several flights were cancelled due to rising tensions in the Middle East.

Sonal Chauhan
Sonal Chauhan stranded in Dubai amid US-Israel attacks on Iran Photo: Instagram/Sonal Chauhan
  • Sonal Chauhan is stranded in Dubai amid US-Israel attacks on Iran.

  • The actress is stuck in the city after several flights were cancelled due to rising tensions in the Middle East.

  • The Jannat actress has sought help from PM Narendra Modi.

The missile strikes by the United States and Israel on Iran on Saturday (February 28) have caused disruption, and there have been escalating tensions in the Middle East. Actress Sonal Chauhan is currently stranded in Dubai after flight operations in the city were suspended. She has revealed that via social media. The Jannat actress has also appealed to the Indian government for help.

Sonal Chauhan stranded in Dubai amid US-Iran conflict

On Saturday, the actress, addressing Prime Minister Narendra Modi directly for assistance, wrote on Instagram Stories, "Hon'ble PM @Narendramodi ji, I'm currently stranded in Dubai amid the ongoing crisis. Flights have been cancelled and no clear way to return to India. I'm seeking the government's guidance and support to help me get back home safely (sic)," and added, "I would be deeply grateful for any assistance from the Government and guidance for a safe return @meaindia @india_in_dubai."

Besides Sonal Chauhan, India's badminton player PV Sindhu is also stranded in Dubai airport as flight operations have been suspended due to the attacks. Sindhu was travelling to Birmingham for the All England Open tournament, with Dubai serving as a transit stop, when airport operations were suspended.

