US-Israel-Iran Conflict: Esha Gupta And Nargis Fakhri Stranded In UAE Amidst War

Several celebs, including Sonal Chauhan, Esha Gupta, Ajith Kumar, and Nargis Fakhri, are stranded in the UAE amidst the Middle East crisis.

Outlook Entertainment Desk
Curated by: Garima Das
Updated on:
Esha Gupta and Nargis Fakhri
Esha Gupta and Nargis Fakhri stranded in UAE amidst war Photo: Instagram/Esha Gupta, Nargis Fakhri
Summary
  • The ongoing US-Israel-Iran conflict has led to disruptions worldwide, including attacks on Middle East countries.

  • The war has led to the shutdown of Dubai’s airspace, with several flights being suspended.

  • Several celebs, including Sonal Chauhan, Esha Gupta, Ajith Kumar, and Nargis Fakhri, are stranded in the UAE.

The US-Israel-Iran conflict has escalated in the Middle East after the US-Israel launched a joint attack on cities like Dubai, Qatar and others. Several Indian celebs, including Sonal Chauhan, Esha Gupta and Nargis Fakhri, are stranded in the United Arab Emirates (UAE) amid the Middle East crisis.

Esha Gupta stranded in Dubai

Esha Gupta shared a safety update amid the US–Israel–Iran conflict. The 40-year-old said that the situation is not pleasant. The actress hopes to return to India soon.

"Incredible job by @uaegov for taking care of every stranded person at the airport, from giving for food to airport transfers to hotel accommodation. How well the situation in #abudhabi is managed shows how powerful the country is as how calmly they are protecting everyone. Special mention to @modgovae Again everyone, I'm sorry it's not a pleasant situation, apology for. NOT taking calls or msgs, just wish to be able to fly back home soon (sic)," she wrote.

PV Sindhu is expected to feature in the All England Open 2026 round of 32 match against Supanida Katethong - X/PV Sindhu
US-Israel Attacks Iran: 'Ordeal Continues To Unfold,' Stranded PV Sindhu Shares 'Frightening' Update

BY Outlook Sports Desk

Esha Gupta post
Esha Gupta post Photo: Instagram
On Sunday, the Rustom actress wrote, "To everyone checking in and messaging, I'm sorry for not replying. We are ok, we are safe! Times are scary, very tough. God is there to protect us. We trust the @modgovae is doing the best in protecting and interception (sic)."

Nargis Fakhri opens up about her ‘anxious’ and ‘sleepless’ nights

Nargis is also stuck in Dubai. "It’s been a crazy 2 days here..," she wrote on her Instagram Story.

"No matter what, this feeling of anxiety and dread lingers becuz (because) you just don’t know what’s gonna happen next. Can’t even get to sleep, your brain is on high alert. It’s so late and I am wide awake," she wrote in another post.

Nargis Fakhris post
Nargis Fakhri's post Photo: Instagram
Sonal Chauhan stranded in Dubai amid US-Israel attacks on Iran - Instagram/Sonal Chauhan
Sonal Chauhan Stranded In Dubai Amid US-Iran Conflict, Seeks Help From PM Modi: 'No Clear Way To Return To India'

BY Outlook Entertainment Desk

Besides Esha, Nargis and Sonal, Tamil actor Vishnu Manchu, Ajith Kumar, former Bigg Boss couple Rochelle Rao and Keith Sequeira, television actor Rohan Gandotra and Bengali star Subhashree Ganguly are also currently stranded in Dubai.

Published At:
