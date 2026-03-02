US-Israel-Iran Conflict: Esha Gupta And Nargis Fakhri Stranded In UAE Amidst War

The ongoing US-Israel-Iran conflict has led to disruptions worldwide, including attacks on Middle East countries.
The US-Israel-Iran conflict has escalated in the Middle East after the US-Israel launched a joint attack on cities like Dubai, Qatar and others. Several Indian celebs, including Sonal Chauhan, Esha Gupta and Nargis Fakhri, are stranded in the United Arab Emirates (UAE) amid the Middle East crisis.
Esha Gupta stranded in Dubai
Esha Gupta shared a safety update amid the US–Israel–Iran conflict. The 40-year-old said that the situation is not pleasant. The actress hopes to return to India soon.
"Incredible job by @uaegov for taking care of every stranded person at the airport, from giving for food to airport transfers to hotel accommodation. How well the situation in #abudhabi is managed shows how powerful the country is as how calmly they are protecting everyone. Special mention to @modgovae Again everyone, I'm sorry it's not a pleasant situation, apology for. NOT taking calls or msgs, just wish to be able to fly back home soon (sic)," she wrote.
On Sunday, the Rustom actress wrote, "To everyone checking in and messaging, I'm sorry for not replying. We are ok, we are safe! Times are scary, very tough. God is there to protect us. We trust the @modgovae is doing the best in protecting and interception (sic)."
Nargis Fakhri opens up about her ‘anxious’ and ‘sleepless’ nights
Nargis is also stuck in Dubai. "It’s been a crazy 2 days here..," she wrote on her Instagram Story.
"No matter what, this feeling of anxiety and dread lingers becuz (because) you just don’t know what’s gonna happen next. Can’t even get to sleep, your brain is on high alert. It’s so late and I am wide awake," she wrote in another post.
Besides Esha, Nargis and Sonal, Tamil actor Vishnu Manchu, Ajith Kumar, former Bigg Boss couple Rochelle Rao and Keith Sequeira, television actor Rohan Gandotra and Bengali star Subhashree Ganguly are also currently stranded in Dubai.