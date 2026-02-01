UAE Vs Ireland Highlights, 2nd T20I: Paul Stirling's Men Win By 30 Runs, Sweep Series 2-0

Ireland defeated the United Arab Emirates by 30 runs in the second and final T20 international at the Dubai International Stadium on Saturday (January 31, 2026) to gain valuable momentum ahead of the ICC T20 World Cup 2026. The Irish side thus swept the series 2-0.
After being invited to bat, Ireland put a 170-run total on the board, guided by Curtis Campher' unbeaten fifty (54 not out off 41). In response, UAE could only muster 140 runs, despite opener Aryansh Sharma's half-century (54 off 40).
In the 1st T20I, the Irish side crushed the hosts by a massive 57-run margin. Batting first, Paul Stirling's men posted a competitive 178-run total before bowling the hosts out for just 121 runs in 19.5 overs. Matthew Humphreys and Gareth Delany claimed three wickets apiece for the victors.
UAE Vs Ireland, 2nd T20I: Toss Update
UAE won the toss and chose to bowl first.
UAE Vs Ireland, 2nd T20I: Playing XIs
Ireland: Paul Stirling (C), Ross Adair, Harry Tector, Lorcan Tucker (WK), Curtis Campher, Ben Calitz, Gareth Delany, George Dockrell, Mark Adair, Barry McCarthy and Matthew Humphreys
UAE: Muhammad Waseem (C), Aryansh Sharma, Muhammad Zohaib, Alishan Sharafu, Mayank Kumar, Harshit Kaushik, Dhruv Parashar, Muhammad Irfan, Haider Ali, Junaid Siddique and Muhammad Jawad Ullah
