NZ Vs UAE Live Streaming, T20 World Cup 2026: Check Chennai Weather Forecast, Pitch Report - All You Need To Know

NZ won their first match against Afghanistan while UAE are to open their account
The match will be played at Chepauk in Chennai
Pitch report and Chennai weather forecast details listed
New Zealand cricket team will lock horns against the United Arab Emirates in their Group D clash of the ICC T20 World Cup 2026 at the MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai on Tuesday, February 10.
The BlackCaps, who won their first game against Afghanistan, will look for back-to-back victories against the UAE side, who will play their first game at the tournament.
UAE, led by Muhammad Waseem, will have their task cut short against a talented Kiwi side, who will be heavy favourites against the minnows. Chennai track mainly favours the batters and this could be yet another batting paradise for both teams, who might want to bowl first.
NZ vs UAE, T20 World Cup 2026: Chennai Weather Forecast
Chennai will be mostly hot during the day with temperatures hitting 34 degrees Celsius. There are 46% chances of cloud cover with wind blowing at 41 km/h.
NZ vs UAE, T20 World Cup 2026: MA Chidambaram Stadium
The MA Chidambaram Stadium pitch has a knack for supporting the spinners. The average first-innings total at the venue is 150-170. Since this an afternoon game, expect the pitch to hold itself right throughout the game.
NZ vs UAE, T20 World Cup 2026: Predicted XIs
New Zealand XI: Finn Allen, Tim Seifert, Rachin Ravindra, Glenn Phillips, Daryl Mitchell, Michael Bracewell, Mark Chapman, Mitchell Santner, Jacob Duffy, Lockie Ferguson and Matt Henry/Kyle Jamieson.
UAE XI: Aryansh Sharma, Muhammad Waseem (c), Muhammad Zohaib, Alishan Sharafu, Harshit Kaushik, Sohaib Khan, Dhruv Parashar, Haider Ali, Muhammad Arfan, Junaid Siddique, and Muhammad Jawadullah.
NZ vs UAE, T20 World Cup 2026: Squads
New Zealand: Tim Seifert(w), Finn Allen, Rachin Ravindra, Glenn Phillips, Mark Chapman, Daryl Mitchell, Mitchell Santner(c), James Neesham, Matt Henry, Lockie Ferguson, Jacob Duffy, Ish Sodhi, Kyle Jamieson, Michael Bracewell, Devon Conway
United Arab Emirates: Aryansh Sharma(w), Muhammad Waseem(c), Muhammad Zohaib, Alishan Sharafu, Harshit Kaushik, Mayank Kumar, Dhruv Parashar, Muhammad Arfan, Haider Ali, Junaid Siddique, Muhammad Jawadullah, Muhammad Rohid Khan, Simranjeet Singh, Sohaib Khan, Muhammad Farooq.
NZ vs UAE, T20 World Cup 2026: Live Streaming
The NZ vs UAE match of the ICC T20 World Cup 2026 will be telecast live on the Star Sports Network. It will also be streamed live on the Jio Hotstar app. The match will begin from 3:00 PM IST, while the toss will take place at 2:30 PM.