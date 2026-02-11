NZ Vs UAE, ICC T20 World Cup 2026: Who Won Yesterday's New Zealand V United Arab Emirates Match?

New Zealand V United Arab Emirates, ICC T20 World Cup 2026 Final: Check who won yesterday's NZ Vs UAE, ICC T20 World Cup 2026 match, that was played in Chennai

P
PTI
Updated on:
Updated on:
New Zealand United Arab Emirates T20 WCup Cricket Tim Seifert
New Zealand's Tim Seifert plays a shot during the T20 World Cup cricket match between New Zealand and United Arab Emirates in Chennai, India. | Photo: AP/Mahesh Kumar A.
info_icon
Summary
Summary of this article

  • NZ took on UAE in the T20 World Cup encounter at the MA Chidambaram

  • Kiwis won the game in a canter with Seifert again impressing with the bat

  • The UAE did well to post 173 for six, their highest total in tournament history

The New Zealand opening pair of Tim Seifert and Finn Allen went on a rampage against the UAE bowling attack to make short work of the 174-run target, firing the Blacks Caps to a 10-wicket win in the T20 World Cup on Tuesday.

The UAE did well to post 173 for six, their highest total in tournament history following fine fifties captain Muhammad Waseem (66 not out off 45) and Alishan Sharafu (55 off 4) at the top of the order.

However, the destructive duo of Allen (84 not out off 50) and Seifert (89 not out off 42) ran riot on a red soil pitch to fashion a 10-wicket victory for their team.

Their 175-run stand off 92 balls was the highest for any wicket in tournament history as New Zealand coasted to the win in 15.2 overs.

ALSO READ | Match Highlights

It was the first game of the tournament for UAE who would need to go back to the drawing board after the hammering at Chepauk.

New Zealand, eliminated early in the previous edition, have fired warning shots to rival teams with two emphatic wins in as many games.

Related Content
Related Content

Barring left-arm spinner Haider Ali, none of the UAE bowlers were able to contain Seifert and Allen who scored boundaries at will.

The game was as good as done when New Zealand raced to 119 for no loss in 10 overs.

The standout shots of Seifert's innings were the reverse sweeps off Haider in the 11th over, fetching him a six and four.

Allen tore into medium pacer Junaid Siddique early on the innings as he shuffled across the stumps to scoop him for a six over fine leg.

UAE pacers looked clueless against the onslaught of the New Zealand openers, paying a heavy price for bowling too many length balls. Allen completed the milestone of 100 sixes in T20 Internationals during his entertaining effort.

Earlier, Waseem and Sharafu were able to get boundaries regularly in the powerplay despite Aryansh Sharma (8) falling to Jacob Duffy off a short ball in the second over.

Waseem was more aggressive than Sharafu in their opening partnership, employing a ramp off Duffy for a six before coming down the track to Rachin Ravindra for a straight six.

Sharafu, at the other end, got to his fifty with a slog off a slower ball from Matt Henry towards the cow corner.

It took a special fielding effort from Mark Chapman at the deep midwicket boundary to break the partnership. Chapman parried the ball back to Dary Mitchell to complete a fine relay catch.

The boundaries dried up post the dismissal of Sharafu in the 15th over.

However, New Zealand captain Mitchell Santer decided to give the 18th over to Glenn Phillips who ended up leaking 27 runs in the over with Waseem and Mayank Kumar picking up a six each.

UAE managed 51 runs in the last five overs at the loss of four wickets including two in the final over.

Get the Latest Cricket News, today's match Live Cricket Scores, Match Results, and upcoming cricket series & schedule at Outlook India. To follow our special coverage of the ICC T20 World Cup 2026 News updates, T20 World Cup Schedule, T20 world cup teams' Squad, T20 World Cup 2026 points table, and Stats - most runs & wickets of T20 World Cup 2026.

Published At:
SUBSCRIBE
Tags

Click/Scan to Subscribe

qr-code

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

MORE FROM THE AUTHOR

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

×

Today Sports News

Cricket News

  1. T20 World Cup 2026: Michael Bracewell Ruled Out Of Tournament With Calf Injury

  2. T20 World Cup 2026: Nepal Fan Cleans Up Wankhede Stadium Stands, Picks Up Garbage After Match Ends - Watch

  3. ICC T20 World Cup Dispatch: Nepal, UAE Powering Growth Engine; Rajapaksa 'Clarifies' Amusing Bat Allegations

  4. Pakistan Vs USA, ICC T20 World Cup 2026: Who Said What After Men In Green's Comfortable 32-Run Win

  5. Pakistan Vs USA, ICC T20 World Cup 2026: PAK Clinch 15-Run Win Despite Shubham Ranjane Resistance

Football News

  1. Bayern Munich 4-0 Tottenham Highlights, Club Friendlies: Kane, Coman Shine In Die Roten’s Pre-Season Rout Of Spurs

  2. Panathinaikos 0-0 Shakhtar Donetsk Highlights, UEFA Europa League Qualifiers: Goalless First Leg In Athens

  3. Ballon D’Or 2025: Complete List Of Awards And Nominees

  4. Durand Cup 2025: NEROCA FC And Indian Navy Share Spoils In Goalless Draw

  5. Premier League Transfers: Burnley Sign Leslie Ugochukwu From Chelsea For £23m

Tennis News

  1. Will Serena Williams Return To Professional Tennis? American Legend Listed For Comeback On February 22

  2. India Vs Netherlands, Davis Cup 2026 Qualifiers Day 2 Highlights: Suresh’s Heroics Lead IND to 3-2 Upset Over NED

  3. India Vs Netherlands, Davis Cup Qualifiers: Dhakshineswar Levels Tie After Nagal's Loss

  4. India 1-1 Netherlands, Davis Cup Qualifiers: Dhakshineswar Steps Up Again As Hosts Draw Level In Tie

  5. India Vs Netherlands Highlights, Davis Cup Qualifiers: Dhakshineswar Pulls Off Stunning Win After Nagal Setback

Badminton

  1. Badminton Asia Team Championships 2026: India Men Lose 1-3 To Korea, Women Fail To Defend Title After 0-3 Defeat

  2. India Vs Korea Highlights, Badminton Asia Team C'ships: Srikanth Win Goes In Vain; Indian Challenge Ends In Quarters

  3. India-W Vs China-W Highlights, Badminton Asia Team C'ships 2026 QF: IND Go Down 0-3 To CHN

  4. India Vs Japan Highlights, Badminton Asia Team Championships 2026: JPN Secure 3-2 Comeback Victory Over IND

  5. India-W Vs Thailand-W Highlights, Badminton Asia Team C'ships 2026: Malvika Bansod Loses, IND Go Down 2-3 In Group Y

Trending Stories

National News

  1. Seeking Equity: Caste, Classrooms, and the Limits of Reform

  2. How Bhim Nagar’s Youth Used Collective Power To Trigger Change

  3. Tharoor Targets Jaishankar And Goyal Over India-US Interim Trade Pact

  4. Delhi Govt Mulls Policy To Regulate E-Rickshaws In Bid To Tackle Congestion

  5. West Bengal Final Electoral Roll Likely by End of February, Says CEO

Entertainment News

  1. Varun Tandon Interview | “People Respond When They See Passion And Honesty In Your Work”

  2. Seven Years Of Kumbalangi Nights | Of Lost Fathers And Found Families

  3. Trijya Review | A Sensitive Meditation On The Slow Orbit Of Becoming

  4. The 2016 Throwback: How Courage Has Drifted To The Margins Of Bollywood In 2026

  5. Rang De Basanti At 20 | An Emblem Of Dissent And Its Disquieting Afterlife

US News

  1. The Epstein Files And Crypto’s Origins

  2. Clintons Call For Epstein Testimony To Be Held Publicly

  3. US To Invest $1.3 Billion In Reko Diq Copper-Gold Mine In Pakistan’s Balochistan

  4. Xi Jinping Tells Trump Taiwan Is ‘Most Important Issue’ In China–US Relations

  5. Trump, Modi Seal Trade Deal: Tariff Reduced To 18%, Says US President

World News

  1. A Trade Pact Days Before the Polls: Bangladesh Set To Usher In A New Political Chapter

  2. The Epstein Files And Crypto’s Origins

  3. Australian Leaders Urge Calm After Violent Sydney Protests During Israeli President’s Visit

  4. Maxwell Refuses to Answer Questions In U.S. Congressional Epstein Probe

  5. Epstein Files: What We Know So Far

Latest Stories

  1. Jana Nayagan Censor Row: Madras HC Permits Producer To Withdraw Plea Against CBFC

  2. Netherlands Vs Namibia, ICC T20 World Cup 2026: Bas de Leede Unbeaten 72 Guides Dutch To First Tournament Victory

  3. West Bengal Final Electoral Roll Likely by End of February, Says CEO

  4. 2026 Winter Olympics: Check Best Photos From Day 3 Events At Cortina

  5. The Epstein Files And Crypto’s Origins

  6. The Artificial In Art: At The Intersection Of AI And Tech At India Art Fair 2026

  7. Maxwell Refuses to Answer Questions In U.S. Congressional Epstein Probe

  8. Jana Nayagan Censor Row: Producer Moves Madras HC To Withdraw Writ Petition Against CBFC