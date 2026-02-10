New Zealand Vs UAE Live Score, ICC T20 World Cup 2026: NZ To Bowl - Check Playing XIs From Chepauk

NZ vs UAE Live Score, ICC T20 World Cup 2026: Playing XIs
United Arab Emirates: Aryansh Sharma(w), Muhammad Waseem(c), Alishan Sharafu, Mayank Kumar, Sohaib Khan, Harshit Kaushik, Muhammad Arfan, Dhruv Parashar, Haider Ali, Junaid Siddique, Muhammad Rohid Khan
New Zealand: Tim Seifert(w), Finn Allen, Rachin Ravindra, Glenn Phillips, Mark Chapman, Daryl Mitchell, Mitchell Santner(c), James Neesham, Matt Henry, Lockie Ferguson, Jacob Duffy
NZ vs UAE Live Score, ICC T20 World Cup 2026: Toss
United Arab Emirates have won the toss and have opted to bat.
NZ vs UAE Live Score, ICC T20 World Cup 2026: NED Beat NAM By 7 Wickets
In the earlier match to be played at the T20 WC in Delhi, Netherlands cantered to an easy 7-wicket win over Namibia.
NZ vs UAE Live Score, ICC T20 World Cup 2026: Live Streaming Info
What time will the first ball of the New Zealand vs UAE match in the ICC T20 World Cup 2026 be bowled?
The first ball of the New Zealand vs UAE match in the ICC T20 World Cup 2026 will be bowled at 3 pm IST.
Where to watch the live telecast of the New Zealand vs UAE match in the ICC T20 World Cup 2026 in India?
The live telecast of the New Zealand vs UAE match in the ICC T20 World Cup 2026 will be available on the Star Sports Network in India.
NZ vs UAE Live Score, ICC T20 World Cup 2026: H2H
Total matches: 3
New Zealand won: 2
UAE won: 1
No result: 0
NZ vs UAE Live Score, ICC T20 World Cup 2026: Squads
New Zealand Squad: Tim Seifert(w), Finn Allen, Rachin Ravindra, Glenn Phillips, Mark Chapman, Daryl Mitchell, Mitchell Santner(c), James Neesham, Matt Henry, Lockie Ferguson, Jacob Duffy, Ish Sodhi, Kyle Jamieson, Michael Bracewell, Devon Conway
United Arab Emirates Squad: Aryansh Sharma(w), Muhammad Waseem(c), Muhammad Zohaib, Alishan Sharafu, Harshit Kaushik, Mayank Kumar, Dhruv Parashar, Muhammad Arfan, Haider Ali, Junaid Siddique, Muhammad Jawadullah, Muhammad Rohid Khan, Simranjeet Singh, Sohaib Khan, Muhammad Farooq