New Zealand Vs UAE Live Score, ICC T20 World Cup 2026: NZ To Bowl - Check Playing XIs From Chepauk

New Zealand vs United Arab Emirates Live Score, T20 World Cup 2026: Follow the live scores and play-by-play updates from the NZ vs UAE, ICC T20 World Cup 2026 Group D Match 11 at MA Chidambaram Stadium, Chennai, on February 10, 2026

Outlook Sports Desk
Updated on:
Updated on:
NZ vs UAE Live Score, ICC T20 World Cup 2026 at ma chidambaram stadium, Chennai
NZ vs UAE Live Score, ICC T20 World Cup 2026 at ma chidambaram stadium, Chennai | Photo: AP/Mahesh Kumar A.
The New Zealand cricket team will look to secure back-to-back victories at the ICC T20 World Cup 2026 when they go up against the United Arab Emirates cricket team on Tuesday with momentum after a solid Group D start. The Black Caps secured a five-wicket win over Afghanistan and will be favourites again today at the Chepauk. Muhammad Waseem-led side will be eager to make an impression and deliver similar performance like the Netherlands and Nepal. Follow the live scores and play-by-play updates from the NZ vs UAE, ICC T20 World Cup 2026 Group D Match 11 at MA Chidambaram Stadium, Chennai, on February 10, 2026
LIVE UPDATES

NZ vs UAE Live Score, ICC T20 World Cup 2026: Playing XIs

United Arab Emirates: Aryansh Sharma(w), Muhammad Waseem(c), Alishan Sharafu, Mayank Kumar, Sohaib Khan, Harshit Kaushik, Muhammad Arfan, Dhruv Parashar, Haider Ali, Junaid Siddique, Muhammad Rohid Khan

New Zealand: Tim Seifert(w), Finn Allen, Rachin Ravindra, Glenn Phillips, Mark Chapman, Daryl Mitchell, Mitchell Santner(c), James Neesham, Matt Henry, Lockie Ferguson, Jacob Duffy

NZ vs UAE Live Score, ICC T20 World Cup 2026: Toss

United Arab Emirates have won the toss and have opted to bat.

NZ vs UAE Live Score, ICC T20 World Cup 2026: NED Beat NAM By 7 Wickets

In the earlier match to be played at the T20 WC in Delhi, Netherlands cantered to an easy 7-wicket win over Namibia.

NZ vs UAE Live Score, ICC T20 World Cup 2026: Live Streaming Info

What time will the first ball of the New Zealand vs UAE match in the ICC T20 World Cup 2026 be bowled? 

The first ball of the New Zealand vs UAE match in the ICC T20 World Cup 2026 will be bowled at 3 pm IST.

Where to watch the live telecast of the New Zealand vs UAE match in the ICC T20 World Cup 2026 in India? 

The live telecast of the New Zealand vs UAE match in the ICC T20 World Cup 2026 will be available on the Star Sports Network in India.

NZ vs UAE Live Score, ICC T20 World Cup 2026: H2H

  • Total matches: 3

  • New Zealand won: 2

  • UAE won: 1

  • No result: 0

NZ vs UAE Live Score, ICC T20 World Cup 2026: Squads

New Zealand Squad: Tim Seifert(w), Finn Allen, Rachin Ravindra, Glenn Phillips, Mark Chapman, Daryl Mitchell, Mitchell Santner(c), James Neesham, Matt Henry, Lockie Ferguson, Jacob Duffy, Ish Sodhi, Kyle Jamieson, Michael Bracewell, Devon Conway

United Arab Emirates Squad: Aryansh Sharma(w), Muhammad Waseem(c), Muhammad Zohaib, Alishan Sharafu, Harshit Kaushik, Mayank Kumar, Dhruv Parashar, Muhammad Arfan, Haider Ali, Junaid Siddique, Muhammad Jawadullah, Muhammad Rohid Khan, Simranjeet Singh, Sohaib Khan, Muhammad Farooq

Published At:
