James Henry Mathew is a New Zealand professional cricketer known for his right-arm fast-medium bowling.

Henry began his domestic cricket career with Canterbury in New Zealand, making his first-class debut in the 2010–11 Plunket Shield against Wellington in March 2011. His domestic cricket performances earned him opportunities to play county cricket in England. In 2016, Henry played for Worcestershire and later for Derbyshire in the 2017 NatWest T20 Blast. In 2018, he joined Kent as their overseas player, where he had a significant impact. On his Kent debut, Henry took seven wickets against Gloucestershire. He recorded his best innings and match bowling figures against Durham, taking five wickets in the first and seven in the second, achieving his first ten-wicket haul with match figures of 12/73. Henry was awarded his Kent cap during his first stint with the club.

In the Indian Premier League (IPL), Henry was bought by the Kings XI Punjab team in February 2017 for INR 5 million. He had previously signed for the Chennai Super Kings between 2014 and 2015 but did not play a match for the team. In July 2019, Henry was selected to play for the Edinburgh Rocks in the inaugural edition of the Euro T20 Slam cricket tournament, but the game was cancelled the following month. In November 2021, Henry signed to play for Kent again for the 2022 cricket season. In February 2023, he joined Somerset for the County Championship until July, when he had a successful season, becoming the leading wicket-taker and taking the winning wicket in the final against Essex to secure Somerset's first T20 title since 2005.

Henry made his international debut for New Zealand on 31 January 2014 in the fifth ODI against India. He made his Twenty20 International debut against Pakistan in the United Arab Emirates on 4 December 2014. Despite not being initially selected for the 2015 Cricket World Cup squad, Henry was called up as a replacement for Adam Milne in the semi-final match against South Africa at Eden Park. Although wicketless in the semi-final, he took David Warner's and Michael Clarke's wickets in the final against Australia in Melbourne. In 2016, Henry and Jimmy Neesham set a record for the highest 9th wicket partnership for New Zealand in ODIs, adding 84 runs against India.

Henry's Test debut came during New Zealand's tour of England in May 2015. In May 2018, he was among twenty players awarded a new contract by New Zealand Cricket for the 2018–19 season. In April 2019, Henry was named in New Zealand's squad for the 2019 Cricket World Cup. On 3 July 2019, in a match against England, he played in his 50th ODI. In the first semi-final against India, Henry took three wickets for 37 runs, earning the player of the match award as New Zealand won by 18 runs.

In February 2022, Henry took his first five-wicket haul in Test cricket, achieving figures of 7/23 against South Africa. In March 2023, he was named in New Zealand's ODI and T20I squad for their tour to Pakistan. On 14 April 2023, in the first T20I, Henry became the fourth New Zealand cricketer to take a hat-trick in T20Is.

Henry has been a vital member of the New Zealand team and has achieved significant milestones. He was part of the squad that won the 2019–2021 ICC World Test Championship. He also played in two Cricket World Cup finals, with New Zealand finishing as runners-up in 2015 and 2019. His contributions in these tournaments were crucial, particularly in the 2019 World Cup semi-final against India, where his performance helped New Zealand reach the final.