Cricket

IND Vs NZ, 1st Test: India Register Their Lowest-Ever Score On Home Soil; Check List And Other Stats

India's previous lowest score at home was 75, recorded against West Indies in New Delhi in 1987

India vs New Zealand 1st Test Cricket Day 2 Photo gallery_Rishabh Pant
IND Vs NZ 1st Test: India's Rishabh Pant, leaves the field after rain stopped play | Photo: AP/Aijaz Rahi
info_icon

Team India were rocked back on day 2 of the 1st IND vs NZ Test in Bengaluru on October 17, Thursday as they were bundled out for 46 runs - their lowest-ever total at home. (Match Blog | More Cricket News)

India's previous lowest score at home was 75, recorded against West Indies in New Delhi in 1987. The Indian batters struggled to negotiate the conditions, folding in 31.1 overs. As many as five Indian batters returned without bothering the scorer Rishabh Pant top-scored for the hosts with his 20 off 49 balls.

Kiwi pacers Matt Henry (5/15), William O'Rourke (4/22), and Tim Southee (1/8) made use of the overcast and damp conditions as India lost six wickets for just 34 runs during a stunning first session.

In the second session, India could add only 12 runs, losing the remaining four wickets.

India's lowest Test totals at home

India's lowest Test totals at home
TeamScoreOversInnsOppositionGroundMatch Date
India4631.21v New ZealandBengaluru17-Oct-24
India7530.51v West IndiesDelhi25-Nov-87
India76201v South AfricaAhmedabad3-Apr-08
India8338.54v EnglandChennai14-Jan-77
India83271v New ZealandMohali10-Oct-99
India8833.32v New ZealandBrabourne12-Mar-65
India8954.22v New ZealandHyderabad (Deccan)15-Oct-69
India90303v West IndiesEden Gardens10-Dec-83
India10048.24v EnglandWankhede18-Mar-06

Teams:

New Zealand (Playing XI): Tom Latham(c), Devon Conway, Will Young, Rachin Ravindra, Daryl Mitchell, Tom Blundell(w), Glenn Phillips, Matt Henry, Tim Southee, Ajaz Patel, William ORourke

India (Playing XI): Rohit Sharma(c), Yashasvi Jaiswal, KL Rahul, Virat Kohli, Sarfaraz Khan, Rishabh Pant(w), Ravindra Jadeja, Ravichandran Ashwin, Kuldeep Yadav, Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Siraj

Tags

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

Today Sports News

Cricket News
  1. India Vs New Zealand 1st Test Day 2 LIVE Score: Kiwis Eye Massive Score In Bengaluru; NZ - 53/0 (15 Overs), IND - 46 All Out
  2. IND Vs NZ, 1st Test: India Register Their Lowest-Ever Score On Home Soil; Check List And Other Stats
  3. IND Vs NZ, 1st Test: India's Four Of Seven Top-Order Batters Go For Duck On Home Soil For First Time
  4. Pakistan Vs England 2nd Test, Day 3 Live Action In Pictures - See The Best Photos From Multan
  5. IND Vs NZ, 1st Test Day 2: India Lose Six Early Wickets In First Session - Lunch Break
Football News
  1. Man United Vs Brentford, Premier League Preview: Players To Watch, Match Prediction, Head-To-Head Record
  2. Arsenal Bounce Back With Valerenga Victory As Barcelona Hit Hammarby For Nine
  3. Southampton Vs Leicester, Premier League Preview: Players To Watch, Prediction, Head-To-Head Record
  4. Paul Pogba Wants To Be Back On The Pitch, Says He's 'Not A Cheater'
  5. Lionel Messi Tips Lautaro Martinez For Ballon D'Or After 'Spectacular Year'
Tennis News
  1. Carlos Alcaraz Vs Rafael Nadal Semi-final Showdown Booked At 6 Kings Slam
  2. Jannik Sinner Vs Novak Djokovic Set For 6 Kings Slam Semi-final In Saudi Arabia
  3. Jannik Sinner And Carlos Alcaraz To Fill Void After Rafael Nadal Retirement
  4. Rafael Nadal Retirement: Spaniard's 'Unfathomable' French Open Record Will Not Be Matched, Says Chang
  5. Rafael Nadal Knew The Time Was Right To Move On, Says Michael Chang
Hockey News
  1. Hockey India League Women's Player Auction Highlights: Franchises Finalize Squads As Bidding Ends
  2. Hockey India League Women's Auction: Udita Costliest Buy At INR 32 Lakh - Check Final Squads
  3. Hockey India League Auction, Day 2 Highlights: Franchises Assemble Men's Squads For 2024-25 Season
  4. Hockey India League 2024-25: List Of All Men's Squads After HIL Auction
  5. Hockey India League: Over 350 Players In Fray For First-Ever Women's HIL Auctions

Trending Stories

National News
  1. Day In Pics: October 17, 2024
  2. Haryana: Nayab Singh Saini Takes Oath As CM, Bringing BJP's Govt For 3rd Straight Term
  3. Forced To Make Emergency Landing, CEC Rajiv Kumar Spends Night At Far-Flung Uttarakhand Village
  4. Airline Bomb Threats: Minor Taken Into Mumbai Police Custody; Meeting Over Rising Fares, Hoax Calls | Top Points
  5. CJI DY Chandrachud Recommends Justice Sanjiv Khanna As His Successor | Details
Entertainment News
  1. Former One Direction Member And Singer Liam Payne Dies At 31
  2. Occupied City Review: Steve McQueen’s Holocaust Documentary Wearily Cuts Between Past and Present-Day Amsterdam
  3. 'It’s Bisan from Gaza, And I’m Still Alive': An Aesthetics Of Empathy
  4. Tamil Cinema’s Demon King Or Tragic Hero? 
  5. Raavan Retold: Looking Beyond The Villain Archetype
US News
  1. Trump Calls Himself ‘Father Of IVF’ At All-Women Town Hall In Georgia
  2. Kamala Harris Promises To Legalise Marijuana, Pass George Floyd Policing Act
  3. US Elections 2024: Georgia Sees Record Turnout As Early Voting Begins In Key Swing States
  4. Third Assassination Attempt On Trump In Coachella? Here’s What Federal Officials Say
  5. SpaceX’s Mechanical Arms Make History By Catching Starship Booster At Launch Pad | Details
World News
  1. Hungry Stray Dogs Eat Dead Bodies In Gaza As Starvation Crisis Worsens
  2. Liam Payne Death: Drugs, Alcohol And Claims | What We Know
  3. North Korea Amends Constitution, Declares South Korea A 'Hostile State' As Tensions Flare Up
  4. Middle East Tensions: 25 Killed In Lebanon; Israel Allows 50 Aid Trucks Into Gaza After US' Warning | Latest
  5. As Russia-Ukraine War Escalates, Zelenskyy Releases 'Victory Plan' | What We Know
Latest Stories
  1. As Russia-Ukraine War Escalates, Zelenskyy Releases 'Victory Plan' | What We Know
  2. 'As We Said...': India Hits Back After Trudeau's 'No Proof, Only Intelligence' Remark
  3. India Vs New Zealand 1st Test Day 2 LIVE Score: Kiwis Eye Massive Score In Bengaluru; NZ - 53/0 (15 Overs), IND - 46 All Out
  4. Daily Horoscope, October 17, 2024: Check Today's Astrological Prediction For Your Zodiac Sign
  5. Haryana: Nayab Singh Saini Takes Oath As CM, Bringing BJP's Govt For 3rd Straight Term
  6. Former One Direction Member And Singer Liam Payne Dies At 31
  7. Trump Calls Himself ‘Father Of IVF’ At All-Women Town Hall In Georgia
  8. Will India Go To Pakistan For Champions Trophy? A New Chapter In INDO-PAK Cricket Diplomacy