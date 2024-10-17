IND Vs NZ, 1st Test: India Register Their Lowest-Ever Score On Home Soil; Check List And Other Stats

Team India were rocked back on day 2 of the 1st IND vs NZ Test in Bengaluru on October 17, Thursday as they were bundled out for 46 runs - their lowest-ever total at home. (Match Blog | More Cricket News)
India's previous lowest score at home was 75, recorded against West Indies in New Delhi in 1987. The Indian batters struggled to negotiate the conditions, folding in 31.1 overs. As many as five Indian batters returned without bothering the scorer Rishabh Pant top-scored for the hosts with his 20 off 49 balls.
Kiwi pacers Matt Henry (5/15), William O'Rourke (4/22), and Tim Southee (1/8) made use of the overcast and damp conditions as India lost six wickets for just 34 runs during a stunning first session.
In the second session, India could add only 12 runs, losing the remaining four wickets.
India's lowest Test totals at home
|Team
|Score
|Overs
|Inns
|Opposition
|Ground
|Match Date
|India
|46
|31.2
|1
|v New Zealand
|Bengaluru
|17-Oct-24
|India
|75
|30.5
|1
|v West Indies
|Delhi
|25-Nov-87
|India
|76
|20
|1
|v South Africa
|Ahmedabad
|3-Apr-08
|India
|83
|38.5
|4
|v England
|Chennai
|14-Jan-77
|India
|83
|27
|1
|v New Zealand
|Mohali
|10-Oct-99
|India
|88
|33.3
|2
|v New Zealand
|Brabourne
|12-Mar-65
|India
|89
|54.2
|2
|v New Zealand
|Hyderabad (Deccan)
|15-Oct-69
|India
|90
|30
|3
|v West Indies
|Eden Gardens
|10-Dec-83
|India
|100
|48.2
|4
|v England
|Wankhede
|18-Mar-06
Teams:
New Zealand (Playing XI): Tom Latham(c), Devon Conway, Will Young, Rachin Ravindra, Daryl Mitchell, Tom Blundell(w), Glenn Phillips, Matt Henry, Tim Southee, Ajaz Patel, William ORourke
India (Playing XI): Rohit Sharma(c), Yashasvi Jaiswal, KL Rahul, Virat Kohli, Sarfaraz Khan, Rishabh Pant(w), Ravindra Jadeja, Ravichandran Ashwin, Kuldeep Yadav, Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Siraj