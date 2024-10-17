Cricket

India Vs New Zealand 1st Test Day 2 LIVE Score: IND Opt To Bat First In Bengaluru; Check Playing XIs

The opening day of the first Test between India and New Zealand was washed out without even the toss taking place. Follow the updates from the second day of the India vs New Zealand 1st Test in Bengaluru

O
Outlook Sports Desk
17 October 2024
17 October 2024
Rain ensured there would be no play at M. Chinnaswamy Stadium on Wednesday. Photo: PTI
Hello and welcome to the live coverage of the second day of the India vs New Zealand 1st Test being played at the M. Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru. Rain refused to let any play happen on Day 1. Forget play, even the toss could not take place. The weather forecast for today is also not that bright, but we can only hope for some action. Follow the live updates from the IND vs NZ 1st Test Day 2 here.
LIVE UPDATES

India Vs New Zealand 1st Test Day 2: Toss Update

India won the toss and opted to bat first

Playing XIs:

India: Rohit Sharma(c), Yashasvi Jaiswal, Virat Kohli, KL Rahul, Sarfaraz Khan, Rishabh Pant(w), Ravindra Jadeja, Ravichandran Ashwin, Kuldeep Yadav, Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Siraj

New Zealand: Tom Latham(c), Devon Conway, Will Young, Rachin Ravindra, Daryl Mitchell, Tom Blundell(w), Glenn Phillips, Matt Henry, Tim Southee, Ajaz Patel, William ORourke

India Vs New Zealand 1st Test Day 2: Toss Next

The conditions have been improved at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru and the sky is also clear. The players are out on the ground and bowlers are marking their run-ups. The toss will happen in a few minutes and the play will start at 9:15 am IST.

India Vs New Zealand 1st Test Day 2: Revised Session Timings (Local Time/IST)

For the next four days, the morning session will start at 9:15 am IST and the afternoon session will start at 12:10 pm after a 40-minute break for lunch. The evening session will start at 2:45 pm IST after a 20-minute Teak break. The stumps are scheduled for 4:45 pm IST.

Revised Session Timings, Day 2

Morning session: 9:15 -11:30
Afternoon session: 12:10 - 14:25
Evening session: 14:45 - 16:45

India Vs New Zealand 1st Test - Full Squads

India: Rohit Sharma(c), Yashasvi Jaiswal, Shubman Gill, Virat Kohli, KL Rahul, Rishabh Pant(w), Ravindra Jadeja, Sarfaraz Khan, Dhruv Jurel, Axar Patel, Ravichandran Ashwin, Kuldeep Yadav, Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Siraj, Akash Deep

New Zealand: Devon Conway, Tom Latham(c), Will Young, Kane Williamson, Michael Bracewell, Daryl Mitchell, Rachin Ravindra, Glenn Phillips, Tom Blundell(w), Mark Chapman, Mitchell Santner, Tim Southee, Matt Henry, Jacob Duffy, Ajaz Patel, William ORourke

India Vs New Zealand 1st Test Day 2: When Does Action Begin

The action for the second day of the India vs New Zealand 1st Test at the M.Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru will start early on Thursday. If conditions allow, the morning session will start 15 minutes earlier i.e. at 9:15 am IST.

