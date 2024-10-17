India Vs New Zealand 1st Test Day 2 LIVE Score: IND Opt To Bat First In Bengaluru; Check Playing XIs

Rain ensured there would be no play at M. Chinnaswamy Stadium on Wednesday. Photo: PTI

Hello and welcome to the live coverage of the second day of the India vs New Zealand 1st Test being played at the M. Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru. Rain refused to let any play happen on Day 1. Forget play, even the toss could not take place. The weather forecast for today is also not that bright, but we can only hope for some action. Follow the live updates from the IND vs NZ 1st Test Day 2 here.

LIVE UPDATES

17 Oct 2024, 08:54:55 am IST India Vs New Zealand 1st Test Day 2: Toss Update India won the toss and opted to bat first Playing XIs: India: Rohit Sharma(c), Yashasvi Jaiswal, Virat Kohli, KL Rahul, Sarfaraz Khan, Rishabh Pant(w), Ravindra Jadeja, Ravichandran Ashwin, Kuldeep Yadav, Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Siraj New Zealand: Tom Latham(c), Devon Conway, Will Young, Rachin Ravindra, Daryl Mitchell, Tom Blundell(w), Glenn Phillips, Matt Henry, Tim Southee, Ajaz Patel, William ORourke

17 Oct 2024, 08:41:08 am IST India Vs New Zealand 1st Test Day 2: Toss Next The conditions have been improved at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru and the sky is also clear. The players are out on the ground and bowlers are marking their run-ups. The toss will happen in a few minutes and the play will start at 9:15 am IST.

17 Oct 2024, 08:37:37 am IST India Vs New Zealand 1st Test Day 2: Revised Session Timings (Local Time/IST) For the next four days, the morning session will start at 9:15 am IST and the afternoon session will start at 12:10 pm after a 40-minute break for lunch. The evening session will start at 2:45 pm IST after a 20-minute Teak break. The stumps are scheduled for 4:45 pm IST. Revised Session Timings, Day 2 Morning session: 9:15 -11:30

Afternoon session: 12:10 - 14:25

Evening session: 14:45 - 16:45

17 Oct 2024, 08:02:55 am IST India Vs New Zealand 1st Test - Full Squads India: Rohit Sharma(c), Yashasvi Jaiswal, Shubman Gill, Virat Kohli, KL Rahul, Rishabh Pant(w), Ravindra Jadeja, Sarfaraz Khan, Dhruv Jurel, Axar Patel, Ravichandran Ashwin, Kuldeep Yadav, Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Siraj, Akash Deep New Zealand: Devon Conway, Tom Latham(c), Will Young, Kane Williamson, Michael Bracewell, Daryl Mitchell, Rachin Ravindra, Glenn Phillips, Tom Blundell(w), Mark Chapman, Mitchell Santner, Tim Southee, Matt Henry, Jacob Duffy, Ajaz Patel, William ORourke