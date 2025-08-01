Trump’s New Tariff Regime: From South Africa To Syria, These 10 Countries Are Hit Hardest

From Syria to South Africa, Trump’s sweeping tariff regime imposes import duties up to 41% on 69 countries and the EU, sparking global concern and WTO warnings.

O
Outlook News Desk
Curated by: Saher Hiba Khan
Updated on:
Updated on:
President Trump
US President Donald Trump Photo: AP
info_icon
Summary
Summary of this article

  • Syria (41%), Laos and Myanmar (40%) face the steepest tariffs under Trump’s new regime.

  • Canada’s tariff on fentanyl-linked goods rises to 35%, while Mexico gets a temporary reprieve.

  • Tariffs on 70 partners take effect 7 August, ranging from 10% to 41% based on trade and security criteria.

In a sweeping return to protectionist trade policy, former US President Donald Trump has imposed a new set of tariffs on foreign imports, effective 7 August 2025.

The executive order, signed on 31 July, levies new rates on goods from over 70 countries and the European Union, targeting sectors including steel, electronics, autos, and consumer goods.

This is the most aggressive tariff expansion since Trump’s earlier announcement of a 10% universal baseline tariff, and now introduces differentiated slabs based on trade volumes, strategic posture, and what Trump described as “national production security.”

US President Donald Trump - AP
From 10% To 41%, Over 70 Nations Hit With Trump's New Tariff Rates

BY Outlook News Desk

The move has already sparked global concern. In April 2025, the World Trade Organization (WTO) warned that global trade growth could fall below 1% this year.

WTO Director-General Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala noted that the share of world trade governed by Most-Favoured Nation (MFN) principles had fallen to 74%, down from around 80%.

The WTO’s Appellate Body remains paralysed, with the United States having blocked appointments to the panel since 2019, a blockade that began under Trump and continued under Biden, leaving affected countries with no legal recourse.

Under the new regime, a 10% global minimum tariff will apply across the board. Countries running trade surpluses with the US face elevated duties of 15% or more. While some nations were invited to negotiate exemptions or reductions, others received no opportunity to engage. The order outlines tariffs ranging from 10% to 41% on 69 trading partners (68 countries plus the EU). Nations not listed in the annexe will automatically be subject to the default 10% tariff.

He also announced an additional, unspecified penalty, citing India’s purchases of Russian military equipment and energy. - File Photo
Trump Announces US-Pakistan Oil Deal, Imposes 25% Tariff On Indian Goods

BY Outlook News Desk

A separate directive raises tariffs on select Canadian goods from 25% to 35%, citing fentanyl-related concerns. Trump accused Canada of having “failed to cooperate” in curbing the flow of fentanyl into the US.

“Despite having engaged in negotiations, [some countries] have offered terms that, in my judgment, do not sufficiently address imbalances in our trading relationship or have failed to align sufficiently with the United States on economic and national-security matters,” the order states.

Top 10 Countries And Blocs Hit Hardest

10. South Africa – 30%

South African goods now face a 30% tariff. The Trump administration cited Pretoria’s role in BRICS and “non-cooperative diplomacy” in recent trade forums, as well as a strategic goal to re-shore mining and rare earth production.

9. Libya – 30%

Libyan imports are also subject to a 30% tariff. Officials flagged Libya’s ongoing civil conflict and concerns about illicit financing as justification for the hike.

8. Bosnia and Herzegovina – 30%

Bosnia faces a 30% tariff due to reported irregularities in customs enforcement and re-export practices involving non-compliant jurisdictions.

7. Algeria – 30%

Algerian exports will now be taxed at 30%, with the US citing energy alliances and the country’s reluctance to cooperate with US-led supply chain frameworks.

6. Serbia – 35%

Serbian goods face a 35% tariff. The administration raised “security cooperation concerns” and pointed to Serbia’s increasing economic engagement with sanctioned Russian industries.

5. Iraq – 35%

Iraq’s exports are also subject to a 35% tariff, part of a broader push to reduce reliance on oil imports. Trump’s order cited Iraq’s “misaligned geopolitical posture.”

4. Switzerland – 39%

Despite its strong economic ties with the US, Switzerland will face a 39% tariff on pharmaceutical components, luxury goods, and machinery. The administration pointed to Switzerland’s “regulatory opacity” and its refusal to align with key US strategic priorities.

3. Myanmar (Burma) – 40%

Myanmar is hit with a 40% tariff. The administration flagged alleged military involvement in illicit drug production and ongoing human rights abuses.

2. Laos – 40%

Laos also faces a 40% duty. Officials raised concerns over unverifiable rules of origin and possible Chinese transshipment of goods through Laotian channels.

1. Syria – 41%

Syria faces the highest tariff under the new regime, with imports subject to a 41% duty. Trump’s order justifies this on the basis of “ongoing instability, sanctions circumvention, and national-security threats.”

US President Donald Trump (R) with PM Narendra Modi (L) - PTI
Trump Says 'We're Negotiating' After Declaring 25% Tariff On India; White House Says US Prez Is 'Frustrated'

BY Outlook News Desk

Canada Targeted, Mexico Gets Temporary Reprieve

While Mexico was spared any new tariff increases for now, Canada drew sharp rebuke. Tariffs on Canadian goods linked to fentanyl were increased from 25% to 35%. Trump also maintained existing duties on Canadian softwood lumber and aluminium, accusing Ottawa of “failing to cooperate” in addressing fentanyl inflows.

Mexico, on the other hand, received a temporary exemption following a Thursday morning call between Trump and Mexican President Claudia Sheinbaum. A proposed 30% tariff on most of Mexico’s non-metal, non-automotive exports was deferred. According to Mexico’s economy ministry, 85% of Mexican exports to the US already comply with USMCA rules, shielding them from immediate penalties. However, Mexico remains subject to a 50% tariff on steel, aluminium, and copper, and a 25% tariff on cars and fentanyl-linked goods not protected under the USMCA.

Trump confirmed that the new tariffs will take effect from 7 August 2025, adding that further revisions could follow based on “compliance and cooperation” during ongoing trade talks.

Published At:
SUBSCRIBE
Tags

Click/Scan to Subscribe

qr-code

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

×

Today Sports News

Cricket News
  1. India Vs England Test Series Review: 25 Days Of Intensity And Drama
  2. Google India Honours Mohammed Siraj With Iconic 'I Believe In S..' After Famous Win At The Oval
  3. Redemption At The Oval: Mohammed Siraj’s Six-Run Miracle Seals India’s Greatest Test Win
  4. IND Vs ENG 5th Test: Mohammed Siraj Credits Unwavering Belief After The Oval Heroics – ‘I Always Believe’
  5. IND Vs ENG, 5th Test: India Record Their Narrowest Win By Run Margin - Check Top 5 List
Football News
  1. Man United Sign Midfielder Zigiotti Olme From Bayern Munich Ahead Of Women’s Super League 2025-26
  2. Rasmus Hojlund Prepared To ‘Fight’ For Man United Spot Amid Benjamin Sesko Rumours
  3. Football Transfers: Aubameyang Completes Marseille Return After Al-Qadsiah Exit
  4. Dusan Vlahovic, Timothy Weah Can Leave Juventus For ‘Suitable Offer’, Says Bianconeri GM
  5. Perth Glory 0-9 AC Milan: Allegri Urges For ‘Calmness And Balance’ After Pre-Season Thrashing
Tennis News
  1. Novak Djokovic Withdraws From Cincinnati Open Citing Non-Medical Reason
  2. Canadian Open 2025: Zverev, Khachanov Reach Semis; Mboko Makes History
  3. Clara Tauson Vs Iga Swiatek, Canadian Open 2025: Tauson Stuns Second Seed Swiatek To Reach Quarter-Finals
  4. Jiri Lehecka Vs Taylor Fritz, Canadian Open 2025: Fritz Wins Two Tie-Breaks To Seal Quarter-Final Spot
  5. Canadian Open 2025: Naomi Osaka Races Into Quarters In Record Time
Badminton News
  1. BWF Macau Open 2025: Lakshya Sen, Tharun Mannepalli Bow Out In Semi-Finals
  2. Lakshya Sen Vs Alwi Farhan Highlights, BWF Macau Open 2025 Semi-final: Indian Shuttler Bows Out In Final Four
  3. Lakshya Sen Vs Alwi Farhan Live Streaming, Macau Open Semi-Final: When, Where To Watch Badminton Match
  4. Tharun Mannepalli Vs Justin Hoh Highlights, 1st SF Macau Open: Indian Shuttler Out After Losing In The Semis
  5. T Mannepalli Vs Justin Hoh Live Streaming, BWF Macau Open 2025: When, Where To Watch SF On TV & Online?

Trending Stories

National News
  1. Shibu Soren – The ‘Lenin’ Of The Jharkhand Movement
  2. How Prajwal Revanna’s Conviction Was A Turning Point In Karnataka’s Fight Against Rape
  3. Himachal Pradesh May Vanish In Thin Air From The Map Of The Country: Supreme Court
  4. Trump Aide Accuses India For Funding Russian War Against Ukraine, Says, 'Unacceptable'
  5. What Is 'Bangladeshi National Language' Controversy?
Entertainment News
  1. 96 Years Of Kishore Kumar & His Evergreen Freedom In Comic Despair
  2. A Decade Of Masaan: Transgressive Love Amidst The Crumbling Facade Of Culture
  3. Watch | Can Met Gala Truly Celebrate Black Style Without Reckoning With Fashion's Past?
  4. Met Gala Through The Years: A Visual History Of Fashion’s Biggest Night
  5. Met Gala 2025: From Priyanka Chopra To Isha Ambani - A Look Back At Indian Celebrities' Most Iconic Red Carpet Moments
US News
  1. US DOJ To Open Grand Jury Probe Into Obama Officials, Sources Say
  2. Russia Urges Restraint In Nuclear Rhetoric Following Trump’s Submarine Directive
  3. Four Dead, Including Police Officer, In Manhattan Office Building Shooting; Gunman Also Killed
  4. Trump Says ‘Immigration Killing Europe’, Calls On Nations To Stop ‘Invasion’
  5. Appeals Court Upholds Block On Trump’s Birthright Citizenship Order
World News
  1. 'Netanyahu Orders Full Military Occupation of Gaza', Israeli Media Reports
  2. Trump Aide Accuses India For Funding Russian War Against Ukraine, Says, 'Unacceptable'
  3. Nimisha Priya’s Death Sentence Revoked In Yemen, Claims Sunni Leader; Indian Officials Yet To Confirm
  4. Russia Accuses US Of ‘Neocolonial’ Policies, Vows Stronger Ties With Global South
  5. Russia Urges Restraint In Nuclear Rhetoric Following Trump’s Submarine Directive
Latest Stories
  1. Uttarkashi Cloudburst LIVE Updates: At Least 4 Dead, Many Feared Trapped; Amit Shah Dials CM Dhami
  2. Uttarkashi Cloudburst: 4 Dead, Several Missing As Flash Flood Sweeps Away Village; Amit Shah Dials CM Dhami
  3. Malayalam Actor Shanawas, Son Of Legendary Star Prem Nazir, Passes Away
  4. TMC Shake-Up: Abhishek Banerjee Becomes TMC Chief Whip In Lok Sabha After Kalyan Banerjee Resigns
  5. Who Is Rio Ngumoha? 16-Year-Old Prospect Who Scored Two Minutes Into Anfield Debut For Liverpool
  6. 'Netanyahu Orders Full Military Occupation of Gaza', Israeli Media Reports
  7. Daily Horoscope for August 5, 2025: Big Changes Ahead for Virgo, Scorpio, and Capricorn
  8. Sports LIVE Today, August 5: CWG 2030 Inspectors Head To Ahmedabad; India Chase Glory In Asia Cup Basketball