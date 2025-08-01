Trump’s New Tariff Regime: From South Africa To Syria, These 10 Countries Are Hit Hardest

Under the new regime, a 10% global minimum tariff will apply across the board. Countries running trade surpluses with the US face elevated duties of 15% or more. While some nations were invited to negotiate exemptions or reductions, others received no opportunity to engage. The order outlines tariffs ranging from 10% to 41% on 69 trading partners (68 countries plus the EU). Nations not listed in the annexe will automatically be subject to the default 10% tariff.