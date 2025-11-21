Kashmir Police Blast Throws Up More Questions Than Answers

A lane connects Shahid’s home to a wide road that remains blocked a day after the blast. People are seen vainly pleading to be allowed to meet the bereaved family or their kin whose houses were damaged. On the fateful day, there had been frantic scenes as people rushed to the nearby private hospital to look for dead or injured relatives. There were also people with mental distress, says Dr Neelam Aejaz, the resident medical officer who lives in Nowgam. “The blast sounded like a sonic boom from my house,” she recalls. A few window panes of her workplace 500 metres from the blast site were smashed.