White Coats, Dark Shadows: When Doctors Turn To Terror

Kanpur: Dr. Abhishek Pathak, right, roommate of Dr. Arif Mir, a Kashmir-origin cardiologist under investigation for suspected links with a Delhi blast accused, along with other doctors during a press conference, in Kanpur, Uttar Pradesh, Thursday, Nov. 13, 2025. Photo: PTI