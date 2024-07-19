National

A Vicious Cycle Of Violence In Jammu And Kashmir

While the ruling central government has been projecting an image of 'stability' in the disputed region, the recent spate of attacks across Jammu's rugged terrain, what was earlier considered a peaceful region, has indicated otherwise. In the last one month alone, several attacks have been reported from Reasi, Doda and Kathua districts in Jammu.

Photo: AP/Channi Anand

Indian army soldiers patrol the area where a bus fell into a deep gorge on Sunday after being fired at by suspected militants in Reasi district, Jammu and Kashmir, Monday, June 10, 2024. The bus was carrying pilgrims to the base camp of the famed Hindu temple Mata Vaishno Devi when it came under attack killing at least nine people.

Photo: AP/Channi Anand

Indian army soldiers patrol the area where a bus fell into a deep gorge on Sunday after being fired at by suspected militants in Reasi district, Jammu and Kashmir.

Photo: AP/Channi Anand

Security men inspect a bus that fell into a deep gorge on Sunday after it was fired at by suspected militants in Reasi district, Jammu and Kashmir.

Photo: AP/Channi Anand

An injured man is brought to the Government Medical College Hospital in Jammu after the bus he was traveling in fell into a deep gorge in the Pouni area of Jammu's Reasi district, Sunday, June 9, 2024.

Photo: PTI

Security forces personnel during and encounter with terrorists in Desa forest area, in Doda district of Jammu and Kashmir, Tuesday, July 16, 2024.

Photo: PTI

A drone being used by security personnel as they conduct a search operation following reports of suspicious movement of three people during the intervening night of Thursday and Friday, in Gurha Pattan area of Kanachak sector, in Jammu district, Friday, July 12, 2024.

Photo: PTI

Security personnel conduct a search operation following reports of suspicious movement of three people during the intervening night of Thursday and Friday, in Gurha Pattan area of Kanachak sector, in Jammu district, Friday, July 12, 2024.

Photo: PTI

Army personnel carry weapons and equipment near the encounter site, in Desa village of Doda district, Jammu and Kashmir, Wednesday, July 17, 2024. Four Army personnel, including a captain, were killed in a terrorist encounter in the area on Monday night.

Photo: PTI

Security personnel conduct a search operation following reports of suspicious movement of three people during the intervening night of Thursday and Friday, in Gurha Pattan area of Kanachak sector, in Jammu district, Friday, July 12, 2024.

Photo: PTI

Army officers pay tributes to soldiers who were killed in an encounter with terrorists in Jammu and Kashmir's Doda district, during a wreath laying ceremony at the Technical Airport, in Jammu, Tuesday, July 16, 2024.

Photo: PTI

A garlanded picture of martyred Army captain Brijesh Thapa who was killed in a terrorist encounter in Jammu and Kashmir's Doda district, at his home in Siliguri, Tuesday, July 16, 2024.

Photo: PTI

Northern Army Commander Lieutenant General M V Suchindra Kumar pays tributes to soldiers killed in the encounter between security forces and terrorists in Doda district, during a wreath laying ceremony at the Technical Airport in Jammu, Tuesday, July 16, 2024.

