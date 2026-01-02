Usman Khawaja Confirms Retirement, Fifth Ashes Test To Be His Final International Match

Usman Khawaja will retire from international cricket after the fifth Ashes Test at the SCG
The Sydney Test will mark a full-circle farewell at the venue where his Test career began
Khawaja exits as one of Australia’s most resilient and consistent modern batters
Australia’s veteran batter Usman Khawaja has confirmed he will retire from international cricket after the fifth and final Ashes Test against England at the Sydney Cricket Ground. The 39-year-old confirmed the emotional decision during a press conference in Sydney, flanked by his family just days before what will be his 87th or 88th Test appearance.
It’s a fitting end to a remarkable 15-year journey that began at the same ground in 2011, making his farewell even more poignant for the Sydney native.
Khawaja’s decision brings down the curtain on one of the most distinguished careers in recent Australian cricket history. Over the years, he became a pillar of resilience, battling injuries, form dips and even periods out of the side, only to fight back stronger and make decisive contributions when it mattered most.
"I've been thinking about it, not wholly, but for a while. Moving into this series, I kind of had an inkling in my head that this would be the last series," Khawaja said while speaking to the reporters at the SCG press room.
A Career Marked by Resilience and Representation
Throughout his career, Khawaja confronted challenges both on and off the field. Born in Pakistan and raised in Australia, he broke barriers as the first Muslim and Pakistan-born player to don the famed Baggy Green. He experienced moments of adversity, including facing racial stereotyping and media scrutiny, which he openly addressed in his retirement reflections.
Khawaja has expressed hope that his journey will inspire young cricketers from diverse backgrounds to pursue their dreams with confidence and pride. Despite these trials, his on-field achievements speak volumes.
Career Stats: The Numbers Behind the Legacy
By the time he walks off the SCG turf for the last time, Khawaja will have amassed over 6,200 Test runs at an average around 43.39, including 16 centuries and 28 fifties across 87 matches, a proof of his consistency at the highest level. His influence extended beyond Tests, with appearances in ODIs and T20Is adding to his distinguished international portfolio.
Khawaja’s most iconic moments include a stunning double-century against Sri Lanka and a memorable pair of tons during the 2021–22 Ashes at the SCG, performances that underline his enduring class and commitment to Australian cricket.