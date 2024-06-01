Usman Khwaja is a prominent Australian cricketer. He represents Australia in Test cricket and plays for Queensland in domestic cricket. Usman Khawaja made his first-class debut for New South Wales in 2008 and entered the international arena in January 2011. Over the years, he has also participated in county cricket in the UK and played briefly in the Indian Premier League (IPL) and Pakistan Super League (PSL).

Khawaja has been a significant domestic cricket player for New South Wales and Queensland. He was recognized as the Player of the Australian Under-19 Championship in 2005 and participated in the 2006 U-19 Cricket World Cup. His performance in the NSW Second XI, where he scored consecutive double-centuries, is particularly notable. Khawaja's T20 career includes playing for Sydney Thunder in the Big Bash League (BBL) from 2011 until 2022, where he was one of the top run-scorers in BBL05.

He has had stints with various county teams in the UK, including Derbyshire, Lancashire, and Glamorgan. Khawaja also captained Queensland and played for Islamabad United in the PSL in 2021. In June 2022, he joined Brisbane Heat as a player and captain.

Khawaja's international debut came during the 2010–11 Ashes series. His first Test match was against England in Sydney in January 2011, where he became the first Muslim and Pakistani-born player to represent Australia in Test cricket. Notably, Khawaja has faced disciplinary actions in his international career, including a suspension in 2013 and three other players for a breach of team discipline.

Khawaja's international career has been marked by several comebacks, highlighted by his performances in the Ashes and against countries like Pakistan and India. His role in the Australian team that won the 2021–2023 ICC World Test Championship was crucial, and he finished as the second-highest run-scorer in the tournament.

In 2023, Khawaja was honoured with the ICC Test Cricketer of the Year Award. He has been part of the ICC's Men's Test Team of the Year multiple times, reflecting his status as a leading figure in international cricket.

Khawaja has been vocal about various social issues, including rights and equality. His stance was evident when he wore shoes inscribed with messages supporting equality during a training session, which led to a warning from the ICC about potential sanctions.