Don’t Let The Dogs Out

Shukla says that even the shelters are “given to former MCD officials to run,” and they “make a sort of business out of it rather than care for the dogs.” She recalls an incident during the Delhi floods of 2023 when her volunteers found that owners of a known shelter at Bela Road in Civil Lines had left many dogs to drown in locked cages while reaching safety themselves. “We even asked them when we rescued them if there were any more dogs in the shelter, and they said no,” she recalls, adding that only later, when volunteers went down to the flooded shelter, did they find the canines, some drowned, “locked up in cages with water levels well above their heads.”